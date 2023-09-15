Hillcore Group acquires Midlite Construction Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Hillcore is very pleased to announce that they have completed the acquisition of Midlite Construction Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Midlite specializes in powerline construction and maintenance across Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, British Colombia, and Saskatchewan. With a highly skilled group of employees and a large fleet of specialized utility equipment, Midlite services distribution and transmission infrastructure with a commitment to Safety, Quality, and Community.

From their headquarters in Fort McMurray, Alberta, the company has grown a diverse portfolio of clients across industries including oil and gas, mining, remediation, renewables, and public infrastructure.

Hillcore Group is an active purchaser and operator of various businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts.

The Hillcore Group is a leading independent Canadian investment and advisory firm. We invest predominantly in the life sciences, real estate, seniors living, financial, industrial, logistics, forestry, and energy sectors. We have offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. Through our various groups and portfolio companies, we employ more than 5,500 people throughout Canada.

Entities under our management have an asset value in excess of $5 billion. Since 2005, we have completed acquisitions, directly or indirectly through our investment funds, with an aggregate asset value in excess of $9 billion.

