Hill Street Reports Q3 F2019 Results

Gross Revenues Grow 66% Year-over-Year; Net Revenues up 73% Year-over-Year

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. ("Hill Street" or "the Company") (TSX-V: BEER) reported its fiscal Q3 2019 financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019. A complete set of financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

FQ3 2019 Financial Highlights

Gross revenue of $603,854 , up 66% year-over-year;

, up 66% year-over-year; Net loss of $1.1 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in FQ3 2018;

for the quarter, compared to a net loss of in FQ3 2018; Working capital of $1.2 million , compared with $1.6 million as of June 30, 2018 ;

, compared with as of ; End of quarter cash position of $442,970 and no debt.

"Hill Street's third quarter was largely focused on the expansion and marketing of the alcohol-free product line, coupled with preparations, analysis, and planning for the launch of cannabis infused beverages upon legalization," said Terry Donnelly, Hill Street Beverages CEO. "We stated in our second quarter that our marketing activities should yield results. We saw the results of our activities in our gross revenue, which increased 66% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter and net revenues up 73% year-over-year."

Results for the Period Ended Quarter Ended

March 31, 2019 Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018 Nine months ended

March 31, 2019 Nine months ended

March 31, 2018 Gross Revenue $603,854 $364,427 $1,925,373 $1,336,515 Chargebacks and listing fees $-175,499 $-116,334 -$590,073 -$760,183 Net Revenue $428,355 $248,093 $1,335,300 $576,332 Direct Costs $-219,736 $-19,898 -$684,180 -$384,807 Gross profit $208,619 $228,195 $651,120 $191,525









Operating Expenses $942,823 $814,411 $2,984,795 $1,373,677 Other One-time Expenses $131,214 - $656,392 - Non Cash Expenses $217,298 $2,825 $701,057 $18,479









Loss before other Income (Expense) -$1,082,716 -$589,041 -$3,691,124 -$1,200,631









Other income (Expenses)







Charges related to RTO - - -$8,921,869

Foreign exchange gain (loss) $1,505 -$566 -$14,550 $5,092 Loss on settlement of debt - -$48,106

-$48,106 Write-off of inventory $5,387 -$23,810 -$62,069 -$23,810 Write-off of accounts payable - $15,668

$15,668 Other Income $1,541 $975 $34,389 $975 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $1,074,283 $644,880 12,655,223 $1,250,812 Basic and diluted loss per common share $0.01 $0.93 $0.16 $2.15 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 87,117,594 693,309 79,749,078 581,652

Q3 F2019 Operational Highlights

Delivered first alcohol-free shipments to the Quebec marketplace with the Company's new distributor;

marketplace with the Company's new distributor; Launched new, non-alcoholic Vin(Zero) Brut Rose and Shiraz wines;

Initiated and co-founded the Cannabis Beverage Producers Alliance, a not-for-profit industry coalition to address Canada's regulations surrounding edible forms of cannabis;

regulations surrounding edible forms of cannabis; Hill Street Challenge results:

Generated over 6 million impressions across social media, and over 2.1 million people viewed the video content.



Achieved a video click-through rate from the videos to the Hill Street Challenge landing page of 1.45%, almost seven times the North American average of 0.21%.



Drove a whopping 8,400% increase in traffic to the website versus the 30-days prior to the campaign's "soft launch" on December 27, 2018 , with the majority of traffic coming from first-time visitors.

, with the majority of traffic coming from first-time visitors.

Saw hundreds of people leverage the campaign hashtags in support of their favourite charity.

Highlights Subsequent to March 31, 2018

Hill Street announces acquisition of OneLeaf Cannabis, giving the Company over 700 distinct cannabis cultivars and a world class, 48,200 square foot facility, built to EU GMP standards. Concurrently, Hill Street proposes a non-brokered private placement of units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 Million , at a price of $0.20 per unit;

, at a price of per unit; $1.2 Million Media Partnership with ZoomerMedia;

Media Partnership with ZoomerMedia; Hill Street Beverage becomes a title sponsor of FishTV.

"We needed to find a Licensed Producer to produce our future cannabis-infused beverages, in order to address the impact of Health Canada's edible regulations," said Mr. Donnelly. "Strategically and operationally, it makes sense to acquire OneLeaf Holding Corp. since their 48,200 square foot indoor facility includes 17,000 square feet for flowering, cultivation and R&D and the remaining floor space could be used to produce cannabis infused beverages. Combined with our continued brand building activities and media partnerships, we're optimistic about expanding our award-winning non-alcoholic beverages to become award-winning cannabis-infused beverages."

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV:BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult format beverages. Hill Street's great-tasting products include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Designated Draft alcohol-free beer, Vin(Zero) wines, and Vintense wines, and have won numerous medals and accolades including three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze Medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championships, the Retail Council of Canada's Grand Prix award, and a prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge. Hill Street will also produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages as soon as the sale of cannabis edibles becomes legal in Canada, expected to occur by October 17, 2019. Check out Hill Street's award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

Follow Hill Street on Facebook (http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hillstreetbevco/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco)

