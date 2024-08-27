Hill Path Capital Partners III LP acquires shares of CI Financial

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - On August 26, 2024, Hill Path Capital Partners III LP ("Hill Path Capital") acquired 75,000 common shares (the "Subject Shares") of CI Financial Corp. ("CI Financial"), representing approximately 0.05% of the issued and outstanding common shares of CI Financial (the "Common Shares") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The total number of Common Shares beneficially owned by Hill Path Capital is now 8,268,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 5.66% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Hill Path Capital Partners III GP LLC, the general partner of Hill Path Capital, may be deemed to have control or direction over the Common Shares beneficially owned by Hill Path Capital. Hill Path Capital is not acting jointly and in concert with any other person in connection with its acquisition and beneficial ownership of Common Shares. All of the Subject Shares were acquired by Hill Path Capital since the commencement of CI Financial's substantial issuer bid for up to 5,000,000 Common Shares on August 26, 2024.

Hill Path Capital purchased Common Shares for investment purposes and may in the future, in accordance with applicable securities laws, increase or decrease its shareholdings in CI Financial as circumstances warrant, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise, depending on market, industry and economic conditions, CI Financial's business and prospects and other relevant factors.

