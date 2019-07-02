Hill+Knowlton Strategies Welcomes Isaac Ransom

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), Canada's top-ranked public relations and public affairs firm, is pleased to announce that Isaac Ransom has joined the Toronto Public Affairs team as an Account Director.

"With his deeply rooted municipal affairs, issues and crisis, and engagement experience, he'll bring a unique mix of public affairs and communication experience to our clients," said Elizabeth Roscoe, Senior Vice President and National Lead of Public Affairs at H+K Canada.

Isaac brings municipal experience having worked in Mayor Rob Ford's office. He also held a number of senior political roles at the City of Toronto in the Office of the Deputy Mayor and offices of City Councillors. He brings experience as a political campaign manager and special assistant to a federal cabinet minister as well.

Most recently, Isaac worked with the issues and crisis management firm Socom Strategic Outcomes in Melbourne, Australia. Prior to that he was a part of the Municipal Engagement Team at Canada Post, where he was responsible for working with municipalities across Canada to implement the Community Mailbox Program.

"Over the last few years Hill+Knowlton Strategies has continued to innovate and specialize across key sectors. I am honoured to be joining such a well-rounded Public Affairs team in Toronto," said Ransom.

Isaac holds a Master of Business Administration from Monash Business School, a Master of Communication from the University of the Sunshine Coast and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Acadia University.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

With seven offices across the country, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada is a leader in both public relations and public affairs. Headquartered in Toronto, the company is the No. 1-rated strategic communications firm in the country. Its experts specialize in corporate communications, marketing communications, public affairs, public participation, crisis, energy, technology, health care, content marketing, research and measurement, social and digital communications, financial communications and transactions. The only communications firm to have earned the Canada Order of Excellence for Quality from Excellence Canada, it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada for 12 consecutive years. Its parent company, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc., has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

News provided by: Hill+Knowlton Strategies

http://hkstrategies.ca/canada/en-ca/about/

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies

For further information: For Media Enquiries: Jillena Oberparleiter, Business Development + Marketing Coordinator, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, +1 (416) 413-4577, jillena.oberparleiter@hkstrategies.ca