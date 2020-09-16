Hill+Knowlton Strategies Welcomes Former Minister Ted Menzies to Support the Firm's Growing Agriculture + Agri-Food Sector

Menzies also provides H+K clients with valuable insights into the inside workings of Canadian minority parliaments and shifting federal political dynamics

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) is pleased to announce the Honourable Ted Menzies has joined the firm as Senior Associate. Menzies will be available to assist and advise H+K's clients in the areas of public affairs and advocacy effective immediately.

"Ted Menzies has devoted his life to serving Canadians and, in particular, those from Western Canada, and we are proud that he is joining our H+K Team based in Alberta," said Stephen Smart, General Manager of H+K's Western Canada region. "Ted is respected both across party lines and across the country. He'll be a huge asset to us here in the West and in Ottawa."

Menzies was the Conservative Member of Parliament for the Alberta constituency of Macleod from 2004 until 2013. He served in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Stephen Harper as Minister of State (Finance), having previously been Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance under the Honourable Jim Flaherty.

Menzies is an internationally respected expert in agriculture and agri-food. After he left public office, Menzies became President and CEO of CropLife Canada and has been active in various farm organizations including the Canada Agri-Food Trade Alliance. For close to 30 years he owned and operated a 5,000-acre grain, oilseed, spice, and pulse farm.

"COVID-19 has raised serious questions about food sovereignty, food security, food sourcing, and the resilience of our food supply chains," explained Jennifer Koster, Senior Vice President and National Food + Drink Sector Lead. "Having someone with Ted's depth of experience in the ag sector will help H+K advise and assist our growing list of agri-food clients."

"I was honoured to serve in Parliament on both sides of the House, as part of both minority and majority governments," said Menzies. "I understand the challenges that are being faced by both public and private sector organizations in these difficult times as well as the incredible global opportunities that exists for Canadian farmers and the agri-food sector as a whole."

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a public relations and public affairs consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country.

H+K supports clients to solve complex communications challenges and deliver award winning campaigns focused on continued innovation for the industry. H+K offers deep sector knowledge and breadth of public relations and public affairs expertise including specialists in Food + Drink, Consumer Packaged Goods, Health + Wellness, Technology, Energy + Industrials, Financial + Professional services, Retail + Leisure, Government + Public Sector, and Sports.

Globally, H+K has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

www.hkstrategies.ca

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies

For further information: Jillena Oberparleiter, [email protected], 437.217.9763