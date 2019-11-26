Hill+Knowlton Strategies strengthens Public Affairs team with veteran news journalist Jacques Bourbeau

OTTAWA, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) announced today that senior national affairs journalist Jacques Bourbeau has joined its Ottawa office as an Associate with their Public Affairs team.

Bourbeau was most recently Director of Broadcast News Content with Global News and previously served as Global's Parliamentary Bureau Chief for more than a decade. He will bring his strategic communications expertise and strong analytical skills to provide the best-in-class strategic counsel H+K is known for across Canada.

"Jacques Bourbeau is one of the most experienced and respected reporters in Canada," said John Delacourt, Vice President, Public Affairs at H+K. "We are thrilled that Jacques is bringing the instincts and insights he honed over an unparalleled career in journalism to help H+K clients."

A strong communicator who spent years providing comprehensive political analysis to Canadian TV viewers, Bourbeau has a strong reputation for providing balanced and thoughtful analysis of national affairs. He looks forward to using these skills for the benefit of H+K clients.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Ottawa, especially with the exciting dynamics of a minority Parliament," Bourbeau said. "I look forward to working with the talented team at H+K to offer clients our best strategic advice as we help them to craft effective communications strategies."

