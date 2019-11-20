Hill+Knowlton Strategies strengthens multi-sectoral expertise with appointment of Rob Ireland

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), one of Canada's leading public relations firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Ireland as Senior Vice President in the Toronto office.

Rob bolsters H+K's nation-leading expertise with 27 years of experience offering strategic counsel to clients across sectors—including finance + advisory, technology, professional services, mining, real estate and public sector. He brings particular strength in the area of financial communications services and his work has seen an array of successes in international public affairs, crisis management, communications and internal communications.

Rob has been president of two Toronto-based public relations firms, Director of Executive and Internal Communications for HP Americas Region, Manager Corporate and Public Relations for HP Canada and Compaq Canada, and Manager of Corporate Affairs and Internal Communications for Xerox Canada. While at HP, Rob worked directly with H+K in both Canada and the US—forming a highly effective relationship that lasted throughout his 3-year corporate tenure.

"Rob understands the vast landscape of marketing communications and public relations. By honing his craft across sectors and the related disciplines of sales, marketing and corporate advisory, Rob is uniquely positioned to provide strategic counsel to our clients. His mastery of communications comes from seeing the whole picture and he will bring that lens to the advice he offers," said Sheila Wisniewski, President and CEO of H+K Canada.

Rob is known for his ability to delve into complex issues and bring uncommon insight and perspective by being able to draw upon his expertise within corporate advisory, marketing, sales and marketing communications functions. Rob provides sophisticated and integrated support to clients in ways that directly drive business results.

Rob's appointment is effective immediately.

