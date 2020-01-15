Hill+Knowlton Strategies strengthens its expertise with the appointment of Pierre Tremblay to Vice-President

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) is pleased to welcome Pierre Tremblay as Vice-President, Public and Government Affairs in Quebec. With an extensive background in public affairs and strategic communications, including several years with the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Pierre has a comprehensive knowledge of government and political issues in Quebec and is an important addition nationally to the H+K team.

"We're proud to have an expert in public affairs and communications of Pierre's calibre on our team of seasoned professionals in Quebec. His understanding of the Quebec government's actions and orientations is a real asset," said Isabelle Verreault, Senior Vice-President and Quebec General Manager at H+K.

With an extensive 10-year career in politics, Pierre most recently held the strategic position of Deputy Chief of Staff to Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, François Bonnardel. Pierre oversaw major infrastructure, public transit projects and maritime affairs, while managing sensitive and highly publicized issues.

Previously, as Chief of Staff to the House Leader, Pierre was responsible for organizing the parliamentary work of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), then the second opposition group in Quebec's National Assembly. Pierre also coordinated the CAQ's research department and advised caucus members on issues relating to the economic and financial sectors.

"Pierre's in-depth knowledge of the various players and workings of the Quebec government makes him a valuable and trusted advisor. We're pleased to welcome him to our Québec City office," added Josiane Hébert, Vice-President, Public and Government Affairs and Quebec Deputy General Manager at H+K.

From the Université Laval, Pierre holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in business administration, specializing in finance. Pierre's appointment with H+K is effective immediately.

