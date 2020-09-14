Hill+Knowlton Strategies Strengthens Industry-Leading Health + Wellness Team

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has bolstered the strength of its industry-leading Health + Wellness practice with the recent addition of three recognized and respected experts in the sector: Alexa Vogel, Jean-François Landry, and Elena Kouretsos.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made health the number one priority across all industries," said Hill+Knowlton Strategies President + CEO Sheila Wisniewski. "The addition of Elena, Alexa, and Jean-François will help us better serve our growing list of health + wellness clients and further secure our place as a leading public relations and public affairs firm in this critical area."

Alexa Vogel brings a decade of experience developing and executing integrated communications strategies for clients in both healthcare and pharmaceuticals across various therapeutic areas such as oncology, women's health, dermatology, infectious diseases, animal health and mental health.





Jean-François Landry joins H+K having recently served as Deputy Director to Quebec's Minister of Health and Social Services. In that capacity, he advised and assisted the Minister with various public health priorities. He also helped to develop the Coalition Avenir Quebec's 2018 health platform.





Elena Kouretsos brings deep health sector expertise having worked on multiple communications mandates in the areas of rare and chronic diseases, consumer health, and not-for-profits, among others. Elena brings to H+K a strong portfolio of digital credentials including her Search certification.

"Bringing together integrated project teams with expertise in the health sector, communications, stakeholder relations, and public affairs has been key to our success in a competitive professional environment," said Michelle McLean, Senior Vice President and National Health + Wellness Sector Lead. "Alexa, Jean-François, and Elena are excellent additions to our team."

H+K's Health + Wellness team is comprised of communications and digital strategists, media relations experts, as well as public affairs and policy specialists including associates such as former Quebec provincial Health Minister Dr. Yves Bolduc, former British Columbia Health Minister Elizabeth Cull, and former Ontario Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Bob Bell.

Among its health mandates, H+K recently supported the launch of Wellness Together Canada, the first and only online platform offering mental health and substance abuse support 24/7 to people of all ages, across every province and territory and in both official languages. The "Take That Step" campaign exceeded targets with over 68 million impressions and 428,000 unique visitors to its website.

