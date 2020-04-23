Hill+Knowlton Strategies Launches Better Impact™, Global Citizenship + Sustainability Offer

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /CNW/ - As Earth Day is celebrated around the world, Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), one of the world's leading public relations firms, has launched Better Impact, the umbrella for the firm's global citizenship and sustainability offer synchronizing more than a decade of experience in this space across H+K's extensive network.

"Better Impact empowers brands to achieve more and have a positive impact on people and our planet, which has never been more important than it is in this moment," said AnnaMaria DeSalva, Global Chairman and CEO at H+K. "This global offering strategically supports our client-centric approach to drive growth, build reputation and mitigate risk for clients around the world."

Rooted in H+K's purpose-driven 3P Communications approach, Better Impact allows organizations to draw on the firm's sustainability, philanthropy, diversity + inclusion, disaster relief + humanitarian aid, supply chain, community engagement, and Environmental, Sustainability and Corporate Governance (ESG) expertise.

The offering taps into H+K's full range of capabilities as a firm, including: the Better Impact scorecard, which launched in 2017 and benchmarks companies' progress against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); data + analytics; auditing + benchmarking; strategy + program development; issues + crisis management; executive visibility + positioning; stakeholder engagement + strategic partnerships; reporting, measurement + rankings.

H+K leverages its Better Impact capabilities to support a wide range of clients globally, including Cotton Council International, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Rockwell Automation and multi award-winning campaigns for Ålandsbanken and Doconomy.

H+K has offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, delivering award winning campaigns to clients across all sectors and disciplines and with a focus on continued innovation for the industry. Recent innovations include Flight School +, a crisis communications training and simulation tool and H+K Smarter™, a behavioral science unit.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational and global clients. The firm is headquartered in New York, with over 80 offices in more than 40 markets, as well as an extensive associate network. The agency is part of WPP, one of the world's largest communications services groups.

For more information about H+K, click here, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies

For further information: Ed Patterson, Global Communications Lead, +1 404 213 3106, [email protected]; Megan Jackson, Senior Marketing Executive, +44 7809 643 667, [email protected]