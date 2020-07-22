Hill+Knowlton Strategies is proud to be named Public Relations AOR for the BlackNorth Initiative

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), one of Canada's leading public relations firms, is proud to support the BlackNorth Initiative, The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism.

The BlackNorth Initiative embraces a business-centric approach to identify and address systemic anti-Black racism. H+K is proud to be named their pro bono public relations agency of record, supporting with the initiative, its board and committees.

Further, H+K shares the vision and values of the initiative. Sheila Wisniewski, President + CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies (Canada) has signed the pledge, and has committed to creating real change, dismantling anti-Black racism and achieving hiring and executive targets internally. At a minimum, 3.5% of executive roles at H+K in Canada will be held by Black leaders by 2025.

"We have a responsibility to the communities and clients we serve to create opportunities for Black leaders in Canadian businesses – starting with our own," said Sheila Wisniewski, President + CEO.

Alongside the BlackNorth Initiative, and the collective pledges of supporter organizations, H+K is committed to creating real measurable change.

About the BlackNorth Initiative

The BlackNorth Initiative was created by The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism to combat anti-Black systemic racism in Corporate Canada. The initiative challenges senior Canadian business leaders to commit their companies to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all of those in the underrepresented BIPOC community.

