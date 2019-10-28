Hill+Knowlton Strategies Grows Consumer Team with New Talent in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), one of Canada's leading public relations firms, is pleased to announce six new members on its Consumer team bolstering its strength in the consumer packaged goods, food + drink, and retail + leisure sectors.

In addition to longstanding integrated national work with IKEA, Whirlpool, Plan International Canada and Corby Spirit and Wine Limited, H+K's consumer team has picked up new work with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), and Reebok.

"Since taking on the role of national practice lead, I've had the privilege of invigorating and growing our consumer team," said Jennifer Koster, Senior Vice President and National Consumer Lead. "To meet the growing needs of our existing and new clients, we've added six new people from diverse backgrounds to the Toronto team."

Angie Lamanna, Senior Vice President. With 17 years of experience delivering integrated communication strategies for national and global brands, Angie is a well-respected expert. Angie will bolster our consumer leadership and help drive innovative new thinking across our consumer sector clients.

Lisa Rossellet, Senior Account Director. Lisa brings deep expertise in consumer technology and gaming. Lisa has experience client-side as an in-house global communications manager and agency-side managing large gaming files. Lisa recently moved back to Canada after spending the past five years managing her own communications consulting firm in Southeast Asia.

Kertney Lynn Russell, Account Director. An accomplished consultant with more than 10 years' experience, she specializes in lifestyle, beauty and cannabis. Kertney will lead the day-to-day on some of H+K's largest consumer clients and support the growing team of junior consultants.

Samantha Buck, Digital Strategist. With deep expertise in digital marketing across a number of sectors including food & beverage, fashion, beauty and travel she'll support H+K's consumer clients on social and digital projects including content strategy, influencer marketing, paid media, data + analytics and more.

Waverly Shin, Assistant Consultant. Passionate about storytelling and earned media, Waverly will focus on media, influencers and bloggers relations across a number of key consumer files.

Helena Wade, Assistant Consultant. Helena brings experience in media relations, events, influencer marketing and reporting across a number of consumer clients.

As H+K continues to grow and add new clients, it's always looking for new and diverse talent to add to its teams. For more information on the roles that are currently open click here: https://jobs.jobvite.com/hkstrategies/search?r=Canada&l=&c=&t=

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a public relations and public affairs consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country.

The firm works with clients to solve complex communications challenges and deliver award winning campaigns and is focused on continued innovation for the industry. H+K offers deep sector knowledge and breadth of public relations and public affairs expertise including specialists in health + wellness, technology, government + public sector, energy + industrials, consumer packaged goods, financial + professional services, food + drink, retail + leisure and sports.

Globally, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc., has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies

For further information: Jillena Oberparleiter, +1 (416) 413-4577, jillena.oberparleiter@hkstrategies.ca; Hill+Knowlton Strategies, www.hkstrategies.ca