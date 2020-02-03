Hill+Knowlton Strategies expands Western Canada team in Alberta

Addition of Vice President Darren Cunningham further strengthens team and client service offering

CALGARY, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) is pleased to welcome Darren Cunningham as Vice President. Darren brings more than 20 years of experience in federal and provincial politics, public affairs, and communications with deep roots and connections in Alberta and across Western Canada.

"With a strong mix of experience combined with a passion for achieving great results, Darren is an incredible asset to our clients in Alberta and across the region," said Stephen Smart, General Manager, Western Canada for H+K. "Darren's appointment paired with Natalie Sigalet's promotion to Senior Account Director in Edmonton sends a strong signal of our commitment to strengthen and grow both our team and our service offering for clients here in Alberta."

With over two decades in strategic communications, public relations, and public policy; Darren has advanced the interests of companies, industries, and governments at all levels. He has led Ministerial and executive offices as a former Chief of Staff to the federal Industry and National Revenue Ministers and served as Director of Operations to the Alberta Executive Council. He has also had several senior level roles in the private sector spanning all aspects of communications and government relations including time in agency, telecommunications, and most recently in the energy sector with the Canadian Propane Association.

Darren joins a strong, diverse team of full-time consultants and specialized associates across H+K's Alberta offices including Senior Account Director, Natalie Sigalet in Edmonton, veteran consultant and Vice President, Tim Moro along with Account Director, Jessica Conlin in Calgary.

Together, H+K's team brings deep experience across a range of sectors including energy + industrials, agriculture, health + wellness, financial + professional services, all wrapped up in an unwavering commitment to measurable results and outstanding client service. This model of strong, local expertise bolstered by our national network of sector experts, innovative services and specialist expertise ensures a strong integrated offering for H+K clients.

"Growing our service offering not just in public affairs and corporate communications, but in crisis and issues management, public engagement, marketing communications, and strong digital skills will do even more to meet the evolving needs of our clients across Alberta and the entire region," added Smart. "Energy continues to be a significant focus for our team in Alberta, but as the economy diversifies, so must we to include other critical areas such as agriculture, health + wellness, retail + leisure, technology, and cannabis."

Darren's appointment is effective immediately.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a public relations and public affairs consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country.

The firm works with clients to solve complex communications challenges and deliver award winning campaigns and is focused on continued innovation for the industry. H+K offers deep sector knowledge and breadth of public relations and public affairs expertise including specialists in health + wellness, technology, government + public sector, energy + industrials, consumer packaged goods, financial + professional services, food + drink, retail + leisure and sports.

Globally, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc., has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies

For further information: Jillena Oberparleiter; 1 (416) 413-4577; [email protected]; www.hkstrategies.ca