Hill+Knowlton Strategies Expands Digital Public Affairs Expertise with Michael Sauvé

OTTAWA, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) is pleased to welcome Michael Sauvé as Senior Account Director. He will bolster the already deep digital and campaign expertise in the Ottawa office with his experience in advocacy, opinion and behaviour change campaigns.

"During the last election we saw the Liberal campaign excel in online platforms, showing a new level of professionalization in digital and we see that same appetite from clients," said Rob Mariani, General Manager in H+K's Ottawa office. "Michael will bring that passion to support our clients in understanding how to move opinion and ultimately impact behaviour for a broad range of clients."

Through his career, Michael has systematically and successfully reached new and more effective levels of digital advertising for his clients. Most recently with Data Sciences, a data-management, public relations and advertising company, Michael was the program lead responsible for optimizing the social media advertising for more than 150 local election campaigns for the Liberal Party of Canada during the 2019 election. Prior to that, he spent more than five years with Mediaforce developing strategic communications plans, sales and content strategies for clients. Previously an academic, Michael was a professor at Algonquin College and Cégep Heritage College.

Michael joins a strong team of public affairs campaigners including Vice President and Content + Digital Lead, Lindsay Finneran-Gingras and Account Director, Vivek Prabhu who are pioneering digital campaigns to effectively change opinion and influence behaviour.

Lindsay Finneran-Gingras , market leading digital and public affairs campaign expert who has a track record of shaping and moving public opinion on some of Canada's largest corporate and public policy issues files.

, market leading digital and public affairs campaign expert who has a track record of shaping and moving public opinion on some of largest corporate and public policy issues files. Vivek Prabhu has deep knowledge and experience from various provincial governments and election campaigns as well as the federal government under Prime Minister Stephen Harper . He played a key role in the successful election campaign war rooms of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in traditional and digital advertising.

Michael's appointment is effective immediately.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a public relations and public affairs consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country.

The firm works with clients to solve complex communications challenges and deliver award winning campaigns and is focused on continued innovation for the industry. H+K offers deep sector knowledge and breadth of public relations and public affairs expertise including specialists in health + wellness, technology, government + public sector, energy + industrials, consumer packaged goods, financial + professional services, food + drink, retail + leisure and sports.

Globally, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc., has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

