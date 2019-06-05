Hill+Knowlton Strategies continues to strengthen Western Canada leadership with appointments in Vancouver and Calgary

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), Canada's top-ranked public relations and public affairs firm, is further strengthening its leadership in Western Canada with the appointments of Stephen Smart as General Manager of its Vancouver office and Matt Wolf who has joined H+K's Calgary office as Vice President.

"With their deeply rooted western perspectives and expertise in public affairs, corporate communications and the media landscape in Western Canada, Stephen and Matt's appointments not only bolster our already-strong teams in H+K's western provinces, but will help to ensure our clients across the country have an even more holistic point-of-view for national programming and initiatives," said Sheila Wisniewski, President and CEO of H+K Canada.

Smart joins H+K from Citizen Relations, where he was a Vice President and one of the agency's national corporate communication leads. Prior to that Stephen served as Press Secretary to Premier Christy Clark and Executive Director of Communications & Issues Management to BC's Official Opposition Leader and Caucus.

Stephen also has in-depth local media expertise having begun his journalistic career as a reporter with CKNW radio and experience at Global BC before moving to CTV News in Vancouver and then becoming the Legislative Bureau Chief for CBC British Columbia based in Victoria.

"For more than three decades, H+K Vancouver has been delivering superior communications counsel to business and industry leaders, non-profits, and a variety of other organizations in British Columbia," said Stephen Smart. "I am so excited to be part of this dynamic team's continued growth and success as we further expand our service offering to provide clients with a fully integrated suite of strategic communications and public affairs services."

Wolf joins H+K following his role as member of the recent United Conservative Party (UCP) provincial election campaign in Alberta, as well as Deputy Chief of Staff to the UCP Caucus.

Prior to his provincial roles, Matt was an executive producer for a national news network where he helped to direct news coverage and develop original content for daily programming. Among other roles, Matt also served as an Issues Management Advisor in the Prime Minister's Office, as well as Director of Parliamentary Affairs to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"Hill+Knowlton Strategies' constant drive for innovation in both public affairs and strategic communications is known not only in Calgary, but across the country," said Matt Wolf. "I look forward to helping deliver results for organizations looking to make an impact in the Alberta market."

Smart and Wolf's appointments are effective immediately.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada

With seven offices across the country, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada is a leader in both public relations and public affairs. Headquartered in Toronto, the company is the No. 1-rated strategic communications firm in the country. Its experts specialize in corporate communications, marketing communications, public affairs, public participation, crisis, energy, technology, health care, content marketing, research and measurement, social and digital communications, financial communications and transactions. The only communications firm to have earned the Canada Order of Excellence for Quality from Excellence Canada, it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada for 12 consecutive years. Its parent company, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc., has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies

For further information: For Media Enquiries: Jillena Oberparleiter, Business Development + Marketing Coordinator, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, +1 (416) 413-4577, jillena.oberparleiter@hkstrategies.ca, http://hkstrategies.ca/canada/en-ca/about/