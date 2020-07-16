Hill+Knowlton Strategies Bolsters Service Offerings Amidst COVID-19

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), one of Canada's leading public relations firms, has expanded its service offerings to better serve clients during the COVID-19 pandemic with the addition of Knowledge+ Virtual Training, Virtual Events, Workforce Monitor and Reputation+. These innovations come in the midst of a monumental shift to digital and virtual working, as well as a focus on return-to-office preparations and additional scrutiny on corporate reputation.

"Organizations must be able to adapt quickly to meet the ever-changing demands of the post-pandemic environment," said Sheila Wisniewski, President + CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies in Canada. "To that end, H+K's experts in executive training, events, and data + analytics have developed innovative service offerings to help our clients successfully overcome the challenges created by COVID-19."

About the new offerings:

Knowledge+ Virtual Training: Knowledge+ is H+K's suite of customized training programs, combining academic knowledge with industry best practice, delivered by in-house trainers. Offered fully virtually - and with an emphasis in effective virtual communications - the modules focus on three core areas: spokesperson training, executive coaching and high-stakes communications.

Virtual Events: H+K provides a full-service package for digital events, working with our in-house creative Studio as well as third party platforms. Our integrated approach delivers all you need for successful digital events, from project management and content production, to PR, design, concept and execution. We know virtual events come in many different formats and styles including podcasts, webinars, online launches, press conferences and symposia, and H+K can help.

Workforce Monitor: Workforce Monitor is a quick, simple, and inexpensive online survey of employees. The tool is designed to provide you with insight into how your workforce is managing and adapting during COVID. You can launch the survey once, or multiple times to track changes in perceptions over time. The tool has been developed to be broadly applicable to a range of organizations across sectors. It covers four sets of issues: internal communications, engagement and morale, remote work, and return to work.

Reputation+: Reputation+ is a simple, fast and cost-effective way to assess your organization's reputation in the eyes of the public/consumers. It also has the additional benefit of being easily replicable so you can inexpensively track change over time (e.g., to help decision-makers gauge the effectiveness of corporate reputation initiatives). We also provide a qualitative reputational assessment from the perspective of your key stakeholders.

