Hill+Knowlton Strategies bolsters municipal expertise with appointment of Norm Kelly

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), one of Canada's leading public relations firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Norm Kelly as an Associate in its municipal public affairs team.

With organizations focusing on working, engaging and collaborating with local governments across Canada, H+K continues to strengthen its municipal public affairs team to support its growing roster of clients in retail, finance, manufacturing, technology, transportation and infrastructure sectors.

Mr. Kelly is a well-respected leader who brings decades of experience in municipal politics having served as a Councillor, Deputy Mayor (who took on mayoral duties from 2013-2014), and on various intergovernmental organizations including AMO and FCM. He is also affectionately known by many Torontonians as 6dad, after gaining Twitter influencer status back in 2015 when he came out as a Drake superfan and associated with the Toronto rapper. Most recently he was appointed as Senior Fellow, Global Cities Institute at the University of Toronto and Executive Advisor to the World Council on City Data. Drawing on his nearly 35 years in public office, Mr. Kelly will provide clients with deep insights into the complex workings of local government and strategic approaches to solving emerging municipal policy issues.

"Norm Kelly is part of the fabric of municipal politics in Toronto. Few are better positioned to advise our clients in their municipal dealings," said Elizabeth Roscoe, Senior Vice President and National Lead of Public Affairs at H+K Canada.

Earlier this year, H+K also welcomed Account Director, Isaac Ransom to its Public Affairs practice in Toronto. Isaac brings municipal experience having worked in Mayor Rob Ford's office. He also held a number of senior political roles at the City of Toronto in the Office of the Deputy Mayor and offices of City Councillors. The municipal team is rounded out with Vice President Brett Bell, a digital, community and land use strategist, and Account Director Stephanie Dunlop, who previously led government relations for Niagara Region.

H+K's municipal experts understand the complex challenges of today's municipal environment. They know the players, the power centers, and the right messages to convey to the right audiences. Drawing on in-depth knowledge, and first have experience they can gather intelligence on regulatory and policy developments, plan and activate comprehensive engagement with stakeholders and analyze decision making processes to reveal opportunities to engage, deliver effective messages and measure their impact.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a communications consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country.

The firm works with clients to solve complex communications challenges and deliver award winning campaigns and is focused on continued innovation for the industry. H+K offers deep sector knowledge and breadth of public relations and public affairs expertise including specialists in health + wellness, technology, government + public sector, energy + industrials, consumer packaged goods, financial + professional services, food + drink, retail + leisure and sports.

Globally, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc., has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

News provided by: Hill+Knowlton Strategies

https://hkstrategies.ca/en/

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies

For further information: Jillena Oberparleiter, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, +1 (416) 413-4577, jillena.oberparleiter@hkstrategies.ca