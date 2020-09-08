Hill+Knowlton Strategies bolsters health and public affairs expertise with addition of Jean-François Landry

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) is proud to announce the arrival of Jean-François Landry to its Quebec team as Account Director. With 10 years of experience in provincial politics, Jean-François was, until recently, Deputy Director to the Minister of Health and Social Services of Quebec, Danielle McCann. His knowledge of the workings of government, decision-makers and the current administration will help strengthen H+K's public affairs + advocacy team as well as the health + wellness team. Jean-François will begin at H+K on September 14, 2020.

"Jean-François will be a tremendous asset to our national health + wellness sector team. Having been involved in politics with the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) since its inception, he participated in the development of the CAQ's 2018 health platform the year the party came to power. As a former top aide and close advisor to the office to the Minister of Health and Social Services, his knowledge of government issues and priorities will make him an exceptional asset for our clients in Quebec as well as across Canada. We are very pleased that he has chosen to bring his rich political background to our firm," said Isabelle Verreault, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Quebec.

From his start in politics, Jean-François Landry has worked closely with elected officials in Action démocratique Québec and the CAQ through his role as researcher and political advisor in the office of the leader of the second opposition party of the Quebec National Assembly. Jean-François quickly developed an expertise in health, education, senior priorities, French language and immigration issues, and was called upon to provide support to parliamentary spokespeople on their work. During the general elections of October 2018, Jean-François accompanied the current Premier's team to prepare them for televised debates and public events.

"The strength of a public affairs + advocacy team rests in its versatility and forging relationships between our clients and the government. H+K stands out for its solid expertise in public affairs and we are always proud to be able to enhance our team with an experienced practitioner like Jean-François," added Josiane Hébert, Vice-president and Deputy General Manager of Quebec.

Jean-François is the second member of a Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government to join Hill+Knowlton Strategies since the party's election, following Pierre Tremblay in January 2020. Fully bilingual, Jean-François graduated from Université Laval with a bachelor and master's degree in political science, during which he had the opportunity to study at Purdue University in Indiana.

