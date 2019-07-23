Hilary Macmillan extends sizes for Spring/Summer 2020

Renowned vegan womenswear brand to expand sizing up to dress size 22

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Contemporary Canadian vegan womenswear brand Hilary MacMillan is proud to announce the extending of their sizes for Spring/Summer 2020 which will see select pieces available up to 4X and dress size 22.

Famed for her range of feminist-themed varsity jackets - which have been available up to 4X for the past year - the designer is heeding the demand for extended sizing in her seasonal offerings.

"It was always our goal to expand our sizing range," says Creative Director and Founder Hilary MacMillan, "As an independent fashion brand, the timing had to be right and the consumer demand had to be there for it to be successful. With the popularity of our feminist jackets globally - which go up to a size 4X - combined with the many requests we received over the past year to extend our sizes for our seasonal collections, we decided the time was now. We couldn't be any more proud to extend our size range up to 22 and 4X for Spring/Summer 2020."

While many international fashion brands are slowly working their way into the plus market, it is riskier and costly for smaller, independent fashion brands to develop a wider size range, but Hilary MacMillan is confident with her in-depth market research and customer base the expansion of her sizes will be a huge hit with stylish women across North American and beyond.

Public will have the opportunity to pre-order the SS20 collection from August 13 until September 18 at hilarymacmillan.com. The collection will be available as of March 1, 2020.

ABOUT HILARY MACMILLAN | @hilarymacmillan

Hilary MacMillan is a contemporary and cruelty-free womenswear brand. The self-titled brand was founded in 2013 with a focus on offering a breadth of styles at accessible price points. Hilary MacMillan has phased out all silks and wools to proudly become a completely cruelty-free womenswear brand. 15% of all retail sales from the FEMINIST CAPSULE are donated to Up With Women. Hilary MacMillan retails between $80 - $425 CDN and is available in select Hudson's Bay stores, boutiques across North America, and online at hilarymacmillan.com.

