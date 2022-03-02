Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation will match individual donations up to $1 million for Red Cross' Ukraine Appeal

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation will match donations to the Canadian Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, up to $1 million (CAD). This applies for donations made by individual Canadians from today onwards.

"We are incredibly grateful for the enormous generosity of The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation," said Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO of the Canadian Red Cross. "This show of solidarity means so much to Red Cross teams on the ground in Ukraine, Hungary, Poland, Romania and many neighbouring countries. We are doing everything we can to support their work to provide humanitarian relief to those impacted by the ongoing crisis."

Donated funds will allow the Red Cross to support preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, recovery, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including support to populations that have been displaced.

SOURCE The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation