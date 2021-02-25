Hilarious Fantasy Series Dwight In Shining Armor Comes to the Rescue on Family Channel This March

In the premiere of Dwight in Shining Armor , unassuming modern-day teen, Dwight (Sloane Morgan Siegel), falls into an ancient, underground cavern landing lip-to-lip with Gretta (Caitlin Carmichael), a gothic princess who has been magically asleep for a thousand years. Dwight's "kiss" breaks the spell, not only awakening Gretta and her bombastic court magician, Baldric (Joel McCrary), but also binding Dwight to Gretta as her champion. But as Dwight quickly learns, the fearless, sword-wielding and armor-clad Gretta is no damsel in distress. Still, he must guide these medieval fish out of water through today's world, even as he helps Gretta thwart a horde of witches, warlocks, warriors and other enemies most foul who have pursued her into the 21 st century.

In the second episode, Jacopo the Troubadour (Josh Breslow) appears to demand that Gretta relinquishes her throne, using his magical lute to entrance the citizens of Woodside to do his bidding in his quest. Following the premiere event, catch new episodes of Dwight in Shining Armor on Mondays at 7pm ET/PT on Family Channel.

Katie Wilson, VP Channels and Curation at WildBrain Television, said: "We're so excited to bring English Canadian families the exclusive premiere of Dwight in Shining Armor. Gretta's plucky nerve and Dwight's reluctant heroism sets the stage for a note-perfect comedic journey through a suburban landscape that's fraught with magical medieval peril. This refreshing, original series is the perfect answer to any family jousting over what to watch this March."

Dwight in Shining Armor is being licensed from ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, the leading distributor of premium content across multiple media platforms throughout the global marketplace.

More great March programming

The fun continues for the rest of the month with new episodes of Dorg Van Dango, Just Add Magic: Mystery City and The Next Step! Also, beginning Monday, March 15, fans of Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir can immerse themselves in the action and adventure of seasons two and three with a week-long "Miraculous Takeover" airing daily from 10am to 12pm and 5pm to 7pm ET/PT. Plus, families can gather around to enjoy great movies all month long, including such favourites as Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, 17 Again, Daphne & Velma, Men in Black 3 and a special week of movie nights beginning March 15 with:

Gulliver's Travels , Monday, March 15

, Daddy's Home , Tuesday, March 16

, Kicking and Screaming, Wednesday, March 17

The Amazing Spider-Man , Thursday, March 18

, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Friday, March 19

For more information, please contact:

Siobhan Girvan

Communications Coordinator – WildBrain Television

416.977.7290

[email protected]

About Family Channel

Family Channel offers the best in family entertainment in a premium, high-definition, multiplatform environment. Dedicated to making screen time family time, Family Channel features hit series and movies, offering something for every member of the family. Family Channel subscribers have access to the latest Family Channel programming on Family OnDemand at no additional cost. Visit us at Family.ca.

About WildBrain Television

WildBrain Television is composed of Family Channel, Family CHRGD, Family Jr. and Télémagino. Dedicated to celebrating family fun, WildBrain Television delivers best-in-class programming that appeals to Canadian families. WildBrain Television is home to world-renowned series including Top Chef Jr., Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, Just Add Magic and Chip & Potato. Wildbrain.com.

About ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is the leading distributor of premium content across multiple media platforms throughout the global marketplace. The division's portfolio is comprised of some of the world's most recognized brands, including feature films and television programs from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television Studios, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, CBS Television Studios, CBS Television Distribution, CBS News, SHOWTIME Networks and Viacom brands. The division also has the largest distributed library of series and film titles, including global franchises such as "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "NCIS," "Star Trek," "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Transformers," "Mission: Impossible," and more. In addition, the division licenses a diverse lineup of scripted and unscripted formats for local production and participates in international co-productions. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is a division of ViacomCBS Inc.

SOURCE WildBrain Television