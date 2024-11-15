Hikvision unveils WonderHub and elevates smart collaboration across industries

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hikvision unveiled its fully upgraded smart collaboration business. The event showcased a range of innovative products designed to transform collaboration in education, meetings, retail, and more. Among the highlights were cutting-edge solutions like WonderHub interactive displays, digital signage, and video conference devices. These products underscore Hikvision's commitment to driving digital transformation and enhancing user experiences in an increasingly connected world.

At the heart of this ecosystem is WonderHub, which features WonderOS, an AI-powered platform that seamlessly connects devices and enhances collaboration. With tools like WonderSpark for interactive whiteboards and WonderCast for wireless content sharing, WonderHub enables users to communicate, create, and collaborate more effectively than ever.

Boosting Classroom Engagement with Innovative Solutions

In education, WonderHub is designed to elevate classroom experiences. The interactive displays enable students to share and express ideas effortlessly, creating a more engaging and dynamic learning environment. The built-in WonderSpark smart whiteboard software uses AI to recognize equations, provide solutions, and generate interactive 3D teaching materials across subjects like mathematics, chemistry, and natural sciences. Teachers can also access licensed images and videos through Creative Commons integration, enriching lesson content and boosting student engagement.

Classrooms equipped with WonderHub also benefit from multi-window modes and a suite of 19 educational tools. These include subject-specific templates and interactive applications. For remote learning, WonderHub integrates seamlessly with third-party conferencing platforms, allowing students to collaborate in real-time, no matter their location.

Empowering Business Meetings with Intelligent Features

Hikvision's smart collaboration solutions transform business meetings into more efficient and immersive experiences. The WonderHub Ultra Series allows users to easily connect personal devices and leverage the interactive display's camera, speakers, and microphone for high-quality remote conferencing. The HiSpire meeting management system streamlines meeting logistics, including room scheduling, attendee notifications, post-meeting summaries, and distribution of materials.

Advanced AI features, such as auto-framing and speaker tracking, ensure optimal video quality. Meanwhile, app-free screen casting allows for easy sharing of presentation materials. The X12 and X28 audio-video cameras offer enterprises tailored setups to suit meeting rooms of any size, ensuring seamless communication with high-definition video and precise audio capture.

Transforming Retail Spaces with Dynamic Digital Signage

Hikvision has also advanced its digital signage solutions to enhance customer engagement in retail scenarios. The vibrant displays and centralized content management allow retailers to effectively capture attention. High-brightness window displays attract passersby with promotions and new product highlights. Meanwhile, floor-standing signage supports interactive features, such as self-service ordering. The HikCentral FocSign platform enables retailers to remotely manage and distribute content across multiple locations, improving operational efficiency and ensuring consistent branding.

These digital signage solutions, including the DP and DL series, boast superior brightness and clarity, ensuring visibility even in strong lighting conditions. The displays run on Hikvision's self-developed platform and support WonderCast wireless casting, enabling quick and easy content sharing from various devices.

Since entering the smart collaboration market in 2017, Hikvision has rapidly become a leading global player. With over 300,000 units sold across more than 140 countries and regions, Hikvision's smart collaboration business exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and user-centric design. As a key highlight of this evolution, the fully upgraded WonderHub represents the next leap forward in smart collaboration technology.

By bridging advanced technology with practical applications, WonderHub, along with Hikvision's broader range of smart collaboration solutions, is leading the way in providing more efficient and intelligent solutions for users worldwide.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

