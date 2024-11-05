Hikvision showcases AIoT advancements for building a better world at the 2024 Shaping Intelligence Summit

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hikvision successfully hosted its 2024 Shaping Intelligence Summit from October 28 to 31, in Hangzhou, China. During the summit, Hikvision and its global partners explored the latest innovations in AIoT (AI-powered Internet of Things) and highlighted the importance of industry collaborations in building a better world through technology.

Unlocking future opportunities with AIoT technologies

Hikvision is at the forefront of AIoT technologies, continuously pushing the limits of hardware performance and image quality. At the summit, Hikvision introduced its advanced AI-ISP technology to significantly reduce image noise and address motion blur in low-light environments. With innovations like ShotN and AWDR technologies, Hikvision is enhancing clarity and detail in imaging. Moreover, it has expanded its range of environment-adaptive products, including solar-powered cameras for off-grid locations and self-cleaning cameras for automatic maintenance.

Beyond visible light technology advancements, Hikvision is pioneering more perception applications using millimeter waves, infrared, X-ray, and sound waves. Based on multi-dimensional perception technologies, Hikvision provides scenario-based solutions to help various industries improve security and operational efficiency, including manufacturing, energy, retail, smart buildings, traffic, and more.

For instance, in the energy sector, Hikvision has developed an intelligent inspection system for a power plant in Shouguang, China, that utilizes video and lasers to detect anomalies in coal transport belts, significantly improving safety and efficiency.

In the traffic sector, Hikvision's green wave solution has greatly reduced congestion and improved road efficiency on a main road in Zhoushan, China. Over a stretch of 21 kilometers with 34 intersections, travel times on the main road have been cut by 50%.

"Hikvision will continue to go deeply into AIoT technologies, expanding its AIoT product portfolio and pushing the boundaries of innovation with AIoT. We will continually deliver customer-centric solutions and further the application of AIoT across verticals to boost digital transformation," said Gatling Chen, Solution Director at Hikvision.

Accelerating growth through open collaboration

At the summit, Hikvision and its partners emphasized that open collaboration is crucial to meeting the diverse needs of the AIoT landscape.

Hikvision has crafted open platforms and tools for technology partners, aiming at accelerating digital transformation across industries, such as the Hikvision Embedded Open Platform (HEOP) for seamless third-party application integration. Hikvision also further introduced its OTAP protocol, which is vital in AIoT by standardizing device communication. The protocol is designed to be simple and easy to implement, reducing development time and costs.

During the summit, Hikvision partners and clients actively engaged in sharing their innovative solutions and success stories, offering insightful presentations and discussions that illustrate their collaborative efforts with Hikvision. These exchanges provided a platform for attendees to explore cutting-edge technologies, applications and best practices for enhancing security, efficiency, and sustainability in the daily operations across their specific industries.

"We believe that by enabling innovation through openness, we will provide stronger and more flexible solutions to meet each market challenge, and that ultimately this will convert into more business for our channel partners and installers," said Felix Fu, Global Technology Partnership Manager at Hikvision.

Harnessing AIoT to shape a better world

Guided by the principle "Tech for a Better World," Hikvision reaffirmed its dedication to leveraging technology for positive impacts. In 2024, Hikvision joined the United Nations Global Compact, aligning its strategies with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To prioritize sustainability, Hikvision builds a foundation with its eco-friendly products. For example, its LED displays use up to 90% recycled aluminum in their casings and entirely recycled materials for packaging. Hikvision LED products earned the Green Product Mark certification by TÜV Rheinland, the first in the LED display industry to achieve this distinction.

Hikvision's products are not only sustainably designed but also tailored for sustainable development. For instance, its vegetation monitoring devices observe crop growth status in real-time. In the fish farming industry, it provides bullet network cameras to help observe the movements of salmon. In solar power stations, by equipping AIoT devices, Hikvision has helped reduce the time required of a standard inspection procedure from 2 days to just 4 hours, empowering low-carbon development.

To enhance ecological protection, Hikvision launched its flagship STAR Program for Social Good, expanding its partnerships with non-profit organizations. One notable example is in Africa, where the urgent need for conservation arises from the rapid decline in wildlife. Since 2023, Hikvision has partnered with Africam, a wildlife protection organization, to safeguard African wildlife and their habitats. This initiative underscores Hikvision's long-term effort to preserve biodiversity, practice social responsibility and foster a sustainable future.

Looking ahead, Hikvision will continue collaborating with its partners worldwide to explore new possibilities in AIoT capabilities, bringing about more sustainable changes and shape a better world.

