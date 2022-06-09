Hikvision hosts "Colour of Innovation" customer appreciation event, Canadian launch of innovative ColorVu (G2) cameras

MISSISSAUGA,ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Hikvision Canada, a global leader in IoT solutions and surveillance technology, hosted a customer appreciation event at their new facility in Mississauga, Ontario on June 2nd, 2022. This event showcased their interactive product showroom and latest innovative solutions including their suite of new ColorVu (G2) cameras, Solar Power and TandemVu colour cameras.

The new ColorVu (G2) cameras are designed with a larger image sensor enabling low lux capacity to capture brilliant details and incredible clarity with vivid colour imaging 24/7.

ColorVu's sensor technology has also be incorporated into the new TandemVu cameras, delivering PTZ and bullet camera capabilities into one unit with an AI chipset that not only allows for massive computing power but also advanced deep learning algorithms.

Also launching with ColorVu technology, are the new Solar-Powered Security Cameras, ideal for remote locations like farms, forests and other difficult to reach places with no power or ethernet access.

The focus of the "Colour of Innovation" event were Hikvision Canada's customers, leading partners, dealers, and media from the industry. Also in attendance were Hikvision's leadership team. "ColorVu technology has been proven in installations around the world and we're excited to bring these new products to Canada," said Nick Tang, President - Hikvision Canada. "These cameras also features improved algorithms not only for ColorVu but also for AcuSense, ensuring more precise human and vehicle filtering, reducing false alarms by up to 90%. Our new showroom not only allows us to demonstrate ColorVu's capabilities in person, but also give us an excellent location to showcase our other AI innovations."

Customers in attendance also commented on Hikvision Canada's expertise and support. "Everything is possible when you have the right team there to support you. Thank you Hikvision for contributing to our success." said Philip Gautier, Directeur Général, GMS Sécurité. "With 28 years of experience in the industry, we find the quality, reliability and support make Hikvision a product we can confidently place our reputation on. A.I., remote wireless, and cutting-edge clarity were all features highlighted at the recent customer appreciation event. Thank you Hikvision for helping us grow our own brand." said Rodd Wazny, Owner, Chemong Home Solutions.

ColorVu (G2), TandemVu and Solar-Powered security cameras are now available in Canada. To inquire about sales or to book a tour of the Hikvision showroom in Mississauga, please contact Tracy Roidi at [email protected].

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution and surveillance equipment provider with video as its core competency.

Hikvision has more than 42,000 employees, over 20,000 of which are R&D engineers. The company annually invests over 10% of its annual sales revenue to research and development for continued product innovation. Hikvision has established a complete, multi-level R&D system that includes every operation from research to design, development, testing, technical support, and service. Centered at its Hangzhou headquarters, the R&D teams operate globally, including R&D centers in UK, Canada and Asia-Pacific region, as well as eight cities in China.

