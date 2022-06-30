Hikvision announces grand opening of new west coast Customer Experience Centre, expanding Canadian support network

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Hikvision Canada, a global leader in IoT solutions and surveillance technology, is proud to announce the grand opening of their new Customer Experience Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 23rd and 24th, 2022. To celebrate, Hikvision hosted an open house with treats, and sweets, and showcased their latest advancements in camera technology.

This new location, just outside the Greater Vancouver area, features a suite of offices, technologies and Hikvision products to support a range of customer experiences, meetings and training for partners in Western Canada.

"Expanding our support network is essential to maintaining the superior level of service we offer to our partners and customers in Canada." said Nick Tang, President - Hikvision Canada. "As we continue to bring new, industry-leading innovations in IoT and AI to market, it is critical to have a dedicated regional support program. We are excited to open our doors to everyone in British Columbia, Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan."

Many customers and professionals were on hand, including, Ryan Moffett of Kamloops Alarm and Electric. "The new HIK show room was amazing! It has all the latest Technology and innovation in Cameras… excellent place to gain product knowledge." Gary Meyers of Peace of Mind, said, "When you combine that level of support with an office like the one we witnessed we only see our offerings going to a new level…We saw new cameras that we didn't know existed, resulting in identifying new market opportunities." and Kevin Kondo, of Santel Communications, said, "The showroom looks outstanding and will be a great help in presenting Hikvision to our potential clients."

For more information about the Hikvision Vancouver Customer Experience Centre, contact Tracy Roidi at [email protected].

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution and surveillance equipment provider with video as its core competency.

Hikvision has more than 42,000 employees, over 20,000 of which are R&D engineers. The company annually invests over 10% of its annual sales revenue to R&D for product innovation. Hikvision has established a multi-level R&D system that includes every operation from research to design, development, testing, technical support, and service. Centered at its Hangzhou headquarters, the R&D teams operate globally, including centers in UK, Canada and Asia-Pacific region, as well as eight cities in China.

SOURCE Hikvision Canada

For further information: Tracy Roidi, Marketing Manager, Hikvision Canada, [email protected]