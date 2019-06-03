Highwood Oil Company Ltd. Announces Market Making Activities

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/

CALGARY, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Highwood Oil Company Ltd. (TSXV:HOCL) ("Highwood), is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to conduct market making services.

ITG will trade shares of Highwood on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity and stability of Highwood common shares in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Exchange. Under the terms of Highwood's agreement with ITG, ITG will receive $17,500 for their services. The agreement will continue in effect on a month to month basis and will automatically renew for subsequent monthly terms unless terminated by either party. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between ITG and Highwood and ITG will not receive any shares or options from Highwood as compensation for their services.

The arrangement with ITG is subject to Exchange acceptance.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Highwood Oil Company Ltd.

For further information: about the Corporation please contact: Greg Macdonald, President and Chief Executive Officer, 587.393.0862, investorrelations@highwoodoil.com

Related Links

https://highwoodoil.com/

