Highwood Oil Company Ltd. Announces Change to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Highwood Oil Company Ltd (TSXV: HOCL) ("Highwood" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the below updates.

Independent Director Appointment

The Board of Directors is pleased to have appointed Mr. Ryan Mooney to the Company's Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Mr. Mooney brings with him an extensive resume and experience in the energy sector and capital markets, having worked in senior roles in industry, research, institutional sales and investment banking. Mr. Mooney is currently the Managing Director, Investment Banking for Echelon Capital Markets in Calgary with a focus on origination and execution of capital markets transactions within energy and diversified industries across Western Canada.

The Board of Directors believes that Mr. Mooney will be a tremendous asset given the Company's previously announced intentions to transition to an asset management entity. Mr. Mooney's experience not only in the energy space, but in a diversified suite of industries, positions him to be an excellent collaborator to the Board of Directors and the Company's future growth initiatives. Mr. Mooney holds both a P.Eng designation with APEGA and a is a CFA Charterholder – he will serve as the Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee.

Director Resignation

The Company is also announcing the resignation of Mr. Arif Shivji from the Company's Board of Directors as he pursues other opportunities. Highwood wishes to thank Mr. Shivji for his contributions and years of service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

For further information: Greg Macdonald, President and Chief Executive Officer, 587.393.0862, [email protected]

