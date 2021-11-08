Highway of Heroes to be unveiled at Little Canada in partnership with True Patriot Love Foundation

WHEN: Tuesday, November 9 from 10-11 a.m.

WHERE: Little Canada - 10 Dundas East, Toronto, Ontario

WHO: Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer – Founder, Little Canada

Nick Booth, Chief Executive Officer, True Patriot Love Foundation

Canadian Armed Forces Veterans

WHY: True Patriot Love recognizes the importance of keeping the memory of our fallen soldiers alive. Memorialized on the Highway of Heroes, Canadian have a place to pay their respects. Little Canada is connecting this memorial to a new audience and is honouring the Highway of Heroes by unveiling their bridge dedicated to Captain Nichola Goddard, the first Canadian woman to perish in combat.

About True Patriot Love Foundation

Founded in 2009, True Patriot Love Foundation is Canada's leading organization supporting the military community. The foundation raises awareness around the challenges related to military service and funds programs across the country that support serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans and their families, with a focus on well-being, enable rehabilitation and recovery from injury, assist the children and spouses of those who serve, and promote re-integration into communities following service. For more information, visit www.truepatriotlove.com.

About Little Canada

Little Canada is a celebration of Canada and all that makes this country so great, shrunk into a 2-hour experience, a place for residents and visitors alike to experience Canada and all that it has to offer, all under one roof. Little Canada takes you on a journey of discovery from the moment you enter, it is a place where you'll lose yourself in our country's captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes, and telling the many diverse stories that connect people to Canada and the residents of this great country. Our mission is to evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity about Canada.

