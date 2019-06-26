Highway 30: Major maintenance work from July 2 to July 8, 2019 - Madeleine-Parent Bridge Eastbound in Beauharnois

SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QC, June 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A30 Express informs users that major maintenance work will be performed on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge in the Eastbound direction (Beauharnois-Salaberry RCM) during the period from July 2 to July 8, 2019, resulting in an important disturbance to traffic. It should be noted this work will only be carried out in case of favorable weather conditions and if not, it will be postponed to a later date.