Highway 30: Major maintenance work from July 2 to July 8, 2019 - Madeleine-Parent Bridge Eastbound in Beauharnois
Jun 26, 2019, 16:00 ET
SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QC, June 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A30 Express informs users that major maintenance work will be performed on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge in the Eastbound direction (Beauharnois-Salaberry RCM) during the period from July 2 to July 8, 2019, resulting in an important disturbance to traffic. It should be noted this work will only be carried out in case of favorable weather conditions and if not, it will be postponed to a later date.
A30 Express encourages users to be aware of the various road closures and restrictions as well as the detour roads implemented for the occasion (see map below) to plan their travel during this period.
- Tuesday, July 2nd to Friday, July 5th, only at night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (i.e. nights of July 2nd to 3rd, July 3rd to 4th and July 4th to 5th): closure of 1 traffic lane on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge. 2 traffic lanes will remain available so no detour road is required, nor it should generate any congestion.
- Friday, July 5th, 8 p.m. to Monday, July 8th, 2 p.m.:
- Nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (the nights of July 5th to 6th, July 6th to 7th and July 7th to 8th): complete closure of the Madeleine-Parent Bridge in the Eastbound direction. The Highway-30 Eastbound will be completely closed between Exit 13 (interchange with A-530) and Exit 22 (Route R-236).
The detour road for cars will be via the R-132 road. Users will be directed to Exit 9 of A-530 (Pie XII Boulevard in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield), then onto R-132 to R-236 and back onto Highway-30 East at km 22.
The detour road for trucks will be via Pie XII Boulevard, St.Louis-de-Gonzague Bridge and R-236. Users will be directed to Exit 9 of the A-530 (Pie XII Boulevard in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield), then onto Pie XII Boulevard southwards crossing the St.Louis-de-Gonzague Bridge, then onto R-236 and back onto Highway-30 East at km 22.
- Days from 6 am to 8 p.m. for Saturday, July 6th and Sunday, July 7th and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Monday, July 8th: closure of 2 out of 3 traffic lanes eastbound of the Madeleine-Parent Bridge. Traffic will remain possible on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge eastward, but due to reduction in traffic lanes, episodes of occasional congestion or slowdown are expected.
Detours plans for major closures are also available at www.a30express.com. For minor works, please look for road signs in your area.
A30 Express wishes you a safe trip!
