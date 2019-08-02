Highway 13: The process for claiming compensation is now underway

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Raymond Chabot Administrateur Provisoire Inc. would like to inform individuals who were immobilized in a vehicle on Highway 13 South or Highway 520 East, in Montréal, on the night of March 14 to 15, 2017 that they may now claim their compensation by submitting a claim via the following website: https://reglementautoroute13.ca/Main.htm?lang=EN.

This process is part of the settlement agreement between the Attorney General of Québec and the Plaintiff approved by the Québec Superior Court in the class action filed under number 500-06-000853-172.

The notice to members, all details pertaining to the claims process, and the claim form to be completed are now available on the Administrator's website at: https://reglementautoroute13.ca/Main.htm?lang=EN.

The deadline for submitting a claim is November 4, 2019.

For any legal questions, please contact the plaintiff's lawyers:

Trivium avocats

Phone: 450 926-8383

Fax: 450 926-8246

Email: rcautouroute13@triviumavocats.com Trudel Johnston & Lespérance

Phone: 514 871-8385

Fax: 514 871-8800

Email: info@tjl.quebec

Website: https://reglementautoroute13.ca

SOURCE Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton

For further information: Raymond Chabot Administrateur Provisoire Inc., Tel.: 1-855-868-8952, E-mail: a13@rcgt.com

