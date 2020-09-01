Highly Anticipated Sandman Signature Hotel Opens in Saskatoon South

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Sandman Hotel Group, Canada's fastest-growing hospitality company, is excited to announce the highly anticipated opening of their first Signature-branded hotel in Saskatchewan, Sandman Signature Saskatoon South Hotel.

Located east of the South Saskatchewan River at 2815 Lorne Ave, Sandman Signature Saskatoon South Hotel will immediately catch your eye when driving along Circle Drive, as the hotel is well-known as Saskatoon's first six-story wood-framed building. When entering, guests will notice the ultra-modern and highly contemporary interior design as they are welcomed by a team of dedicated hospitality experts, committed to providing guests with an elegant, relaxed, and comfortable experience.

"The entire Sandman family is so excited to be part of the opening of this fabulous property in south Saskatoon. It is our third hotel in Saskatchewan and our first Signature. We are fully committed to the growth and success of the city and are pleased to be an ongoing supporter of Saskatoon's culture and economy. It gives us all great pride to present this level of quality and genuinely caring service for which the prairies are so famous," said Robert Pratt, President of Sandman Hotel Group.

The hotel offers 230 spacious guest rooms and suites with upgraded room amenities, luxurious bedding, and deluxe bathrooms. Guests will soon be able to enjoy the indoor pool, whirlpool, fitness centre, and the convenience of having two well-known Canadian restaurant brands on-site: Denny's (opening September 2020) and Chop Steakhouse & Bar (opening November 2020).

General Manager Monique Simons, and her team invite everyone to take advantage of the hotel's opening celebration rate by booking online at sandmanhotels.com to enjoy a premium guest experience at Sandman Signature Saskatoon South Hotel starting as low as $109 a night.

About Sandman Hotel Group

Sandman Hotel Group was founded in 1967 by the Gaglardi family with the opening of their first hotel in Smithers, British Columbia. Sandman now owns and operates 61 hotels in 4 countries with 56 hotels across Canada, 3 in the UK, 1 in Ireland, and 1 in Texas.

SOURCE Sandman Hotel Group

For further information: Pam Jacques, Phone: (250) 864 6700, Email: [email protected]