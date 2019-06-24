Highest Gold Grades to Date Reported from New Trend at Shot Rock, Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Shot Rock Gold Property (the "Property" or "Shot Rock") in Nova Scotia, which is being explored for epithermal gold mineralization. Northern Shield can earn up to an 80% interest in the Property.

Photo A: Pyrite-rich band from sample assaying 5.3 g/t Au and 22.1 g/ Ag. Photo B and C: Examples of follow up sampling to Photo A exhibiting dark bands consisting dominantly of Pyrite with lessor silver-bearing minerals. (CNW Group/Northern Shield Resources Inc.)

Assays from rock sampling of the second low sulphidation system discovered within the Highway Zone at Shot Rock (see Press Release dated May 1, 2019) show a 300 metre long gold-anomalous trend including assays of 5.3 and 4.9 g/t Au. These are the two highest gold assays reported from Shot Rock to date. These two samples are composed of brecciated and potassic altered rhyolite with void fillings of crustiform banded quartz, bands of sulphide and coarser comb-textured quartz. The sulphide-rich bands are dominantly composed of pyrite though silver minerals are also present. A photo of one of the gold-bearing samples is provided below (Photo A). A further 24 of 59 samples from this trend were anomalous in gold (> 0.025 g/t Au). (A list of assays from this subset can be found on the Company's website.) The two highest rock samples come from float material (local) with the remainder a mix of sub-crop, float (local) and outcrop. This trend is dominated by stockwork-style epithermal quartz veining and chalcedonic veins/bands hosted in clay-altered rhyolite.

A follow-up visit was made to the site of the two samples mentioned above and hand trenching located another large angular boulder, suggesting local providence, in addition to what appears to be sub-crop of similar material. Twenty further samples were collected from these sites. Some of these samples contain significantly more sulphide bands than the two samples reported above (see Photos B & C). Assays are pending from this batch of samples.

Significantly, a small boulder of crustiform banded quartz vein which assayed 1.2 g/t Au has been found approximately 5 kilometres east, along strike from the Highway Zone. The sample was collected in the same general area as several historic gold anomalous stream sediment samples and a few hundred metres south of the same structure that hosts the Highway Zone.

"I have just returned from a tour of the Highway Zone and the extent of the system and the intensity of the veining and alteration is really impressive. Although the surface exposure of the mineralized system is high-level and seemingly above the boiling cap, we are beginning to see leakage of higher grades which bodes well to what may be encountered at depth," explains Northern Shield President and CEO, Ian Bliss. "The discovery of a float sample of gold-bearing crustiform banded quartz vein 5 kilometres east of the Highway Zone hints that there is yet more to be found at Shot Rock."

The programs are being overseen by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Sudbury, Ontario and in Vancouver, BC, for Au by Fire Assay with ICP-AES finish and base metals by four acid digestion and ICP-AES. All standards and duplicates by ALS meet targeted values.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration program for Ni-Cu-PGEs and utilizing expertise and innovation toward working on other deposit types. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada and elsewhere.

