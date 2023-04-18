Higher Landing launches Canada's first nationwide program to help professionals evolve their careers to the clean energy sector

Calgary company's ground-breaking and fully funded new program builds on the success of its unique career transformation methodology, which has helped over 5,000 Canadian professionals reinvent their careers

CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Higher Landing President Jackie Rafter today announced the launch of the company's Canadian Clean Energy Shuttle Program (CCES). The program enables professionals to strategically market themselves to decision-makers in clean energy and evolve their careers to this growing sector of the Canadian economy.

"We know there will be major opportunities for professionals as we decarbonize our economy and build out our clean energy sector," says Rafter. "The CCES program will help Canadians understand these opportunities, connect with employers in the clean energy sector, and make those life-changing career transitions into sustainable jobs."

The CCES program will take in new participants every month through January 2024. The program includes an intensive blend of professional and personal development and offers a unique framework for professionals to manage their careers. In total, 850 Canadians from coast-to-coast will go through the CCES program.

Higher Landing is delivering the CCES program in partnership with Careers in Energy . The program is fully funded so there are no out-of-pocket costs for successful applicants.

"The CCES program is designed to help align Canada's workforce with the economic opportunities ahead of us," says Rafter. "Governments across the country are putting an emphasis on growing the clean energy sector. Private capital is doing the same. There will be significant opportunities for Canadian professionals who set themselves up to take advantage of the jobs being created."

One of the notable features of the CCES program is Higher Landing's renowned 'Grizzly Den,' which is modelled on TV's Dragon's Den. In the Grizzly Den, professionals pitch themselves to a panel of clean energy sector leaders. These leaders regularly offer their services as 'Grizzlies' on an in-kind basis.

"This is an untold story in Canada," said Rafter. "We regularly hear about job seekers struggling as industries undergo technological or other economic disruptions. But we know there are hundreds of thousands of open jobs in this country. Collectively, we need to help companies find talent as much as we need to help talent find companies. That's a major reason many senior leaders have volunteered to be Grizzlies - they want to help build the future of the Canadian economy."

Professionals can apply to the CCES program at https://www.higherlanding.com/cces .

ABOUT HIGHER LANDING

Higher Landing is a career transformation company offering unique programs that help professionals take control of their careers even in uncontrollable times. Higher Landing works closely with governments and economic stakeholders to help empower the workforce of the future and connect professional talent to job opportunities today. Over 70% of people who take Higher Landing's shuttle programs 'land higher' in their careers. Learn how at www.higherlanding.com .

SOURCE Higher Landing

For further information: For more information about the CCES program, please contact Higher Landing by email at [email protected]