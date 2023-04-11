Higher Landing, in partnership with the Government of Alberta, launches revolutionary new program to help women professionals across Alberta transform their careers

Calgary company's Women Rising program builds on the success of its career transformation methodology, which has helped over 5,000 Canadians land new jobs even in rapidly changing economic conditions.

CALGARY, AB, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Higher Landing President Jackie Rafter today announced the launch of the company's Woman Rising Program, in partnership with the Government of Alberta under the Workforce Strategies grant program.

Higher Landing will help unemployed female professionals across Alberta get back to meaningful employment and will include 450 participants over 18 months starting in May 2023. This $1.5 million program is fully funded through the Government of Alberta's Workforce Strategies grant program so there are no out-of-pocket costs for successful applicants.

"The Workforce Strategies grants support projects that help Alberta workers develop the necessary skills to meet workforce needs and build the capacity of industry, employers and regions to attract, develop and retain workers," said Brian Jean, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development. "Through this program, Alberta's government is partnering with Higher Landing to create more opportunities for women to gain job-ready skills that employers need to grow in Alberta's diversifying economy."

"Higher Landing's program represents a valuable opportunity for women to receive the mentorship and networking needed to maximize their business success. With their proven track record in helping to open doors for women in Alberta, they are helping to diversify the workforce and ensure equal opportunities are available," said Tanya Fir, Parliamentary Secretary for Status of Women.

"Professional women often face unique barriers to employment, including post-maternity experiences, limited professional networks, self-limiting beliefs, and imposter syndrome," said Rafter. "In our program, we help them build those networks, brand, and market themselves to employers, get one-on-one coaching, and participate in group mentorships with major industry leaders.

"For many participants, this program will be life changing. They will come out of it with a renewed sense of confidence – on top of landing exciting new jobs."

The Women Rising program is critical given challenges in the Alberta economy. Alberta has one of Canada's highest rates of long-term unemployment at 21.9 per cent, as of early 2023.

Every Women Rising participant will have the opportunity to step into Higher Landing's Grizzly Den, which is modelled on TV's Dragon's Den. Here, women pitch themselves directly to a panel of business leaders, who provide feedback, job leads and even job offers. These leaders regularly offer their services as 'Grizzlies' on an in-kind basis.

"This is an untold story in Alberta," said Rafter. "We hear all the time about professionals struggling as our industries undergo change. That is why so many senior leaders volunteer as Grizzlies – they want to help build Alberta's economic future."

Professionals can learn more and apply to the Women Rising Program at: www.higherlanding.com/women-rising

Woman Rising is just one of Higher Landing's programs. The company offers also programs tailored to the clean energy industry and for foreign-born professionals.

"Our mission is to help the world land higher – one person at a time," said Rafter. "This is another step in that journey."

For more information about the Woman Rising program, please contact Jackie Rafter at [email protected]

ABOUT HIGHER LANDING

Higher Landing is a career transformation company that helps professionals take control of their careers even in uncontrollable times. Higher Landing works closely with governments and other economic stakeholders to help empower the workforce of the future and connect professional talent to job opportunities today. Over 70% of people who take Higher Landing's shuttle programs 'land higher' in their careers. Learn how at www.higherlanding.com.

SOURCE Higher Landing