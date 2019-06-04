High Tide Announces Smoker's Corner Store in the Royal Chapelle Area of Edmonton

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HITI) (OTCQB:HITIF) (FRA:2LY), an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products, today announced that it has opened a new Smoker's Corner retail store in the Royal Chapelle Area of Edmonton, specifically located at 3142 141 Street SW in Edmonton, Alberta (the "Royal Chapelle Store"). Similar to High Tide's other Smoker's Corner locations, the Royal Chapelle Store will be supplied from the Company's vast catalogue of more than 4,300 SKUs of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products, including the full range of proprietary and licensed goods offered by its wholesale segment.

High Tide embraces the opportunity to sell higher margin products and leverage its decade of experience in the smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle retail industry. "As the capital of Alberta, Edmonton has always been a great market for Smoker's Corner and we greatly look forward to strengthening our relationship with this city through our new Royal Chapelle Store," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "Demand for smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products continues to be strong and we are pleased to be able to hire more Edmonton-based staff for this outlet," added Mr. Grover. The Royal Chapelle neighbourhood is a newer area in southwest Edmonton, located only 15 kilometres from the Edmonton International Airport.

The Royal Chapelle Store brings the company total to 14 Smoker's Corner stores, with six corporately owned and eight franchises across Alberta, British Columbia to Nova Scotia. High Tide also continues to benefit from 16 branded Canna Cabana stores in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan and is advancing its next 26 locations that are under various stages of development and construction across Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba. The Company is also progressing through the necessary steps to complete a pending acquisition in Saskatchewan and assist with the opening and operation of a third cannabis retail location Ontario, located in downtown Toronto.

Also, High Tide has appointed Rahim Kanji as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 28, 2019. Mr. Kanji will be responsible for High Tide's accounting, finance and corporate reporting functions. He has over 18 years of experience in various industries from start-up technology to enterprise oil and gas. Most recently he was the Chief Operating Officer at Kudos Inc., prior to which he was the Controller at Solium Capital Inc. As previously announced, the Company issued 96,000 common shares to a group of executive search vendors for the performance of recruitment services.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc., Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker's Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) (FRA: 21P) and FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9).

Representing the core of High Tide's business, RGR Canada Inc. is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures. Famous Brandz' products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker's Corner Ltd. is among Canada's largest counter-culture chains with 14 locations. Kush West Distribution is in the process of becoming a cannabis wholesaler in the province of Saskatchewan. Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com is the world's preeminent and most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products with approximately 5.8 million site visits annually. With the deregulation of recreational cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc., with 16 currently-branded locations, is in the process of becoming a sizeable retail brand with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while KushBar Inc. is a retail concept that will also be focused on the valued Canadian cannabis consumer.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of High Tide to execute on its business plan and that High Tide will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Canna Cabana Inc. and KushBar Inc. businesses. High Tide considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, High Tide does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.

