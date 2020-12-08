High Tide Adds Noteworthy Cannabis Industry Policy Expert Omar Khan to its Executive Team

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (TSXV: HITI) (OTCQB: HITIF) (Frankfurt:2LY), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that Omar Khan has agreed to join the Company as Senior Vice President of Corporate and Public Affairs effective Monday, January 11, 2021. As a seasoned industry professional, Omar comes to High Tide from one of the world's leading communications firms where he served as National Cannabis Sector Lead. Notably, Mr. Khan was instrumental in leading the coalition that successfully advocated for Ontario to allow cannabis retailers to offer consumers curbside pickup and home delivery options during the Province's COVID-19 state of emergency.

Omar has worked with several licensed producers, retailers and other companies involved in ancillary areas of the cannabis industry to affect change in public policy. "Based on Omar's long list of career accomplishments, we are excited to have him join the High Tide executive team. Omar will be responsible for securing permits and licenses for the Company's growth into new markets within Canada, across the United States and globally," said Raj Grover, President & Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "As the cannabis industry continues to grow, Omar's wide range of government and industry relationships are also expected to better position High Tide for acquisition opportunities across North America and abroad," added Mr. Grover.

In New Jersey, Mr. Khan recently worked with a Canadian licensed producer to develop a community relations program that resulted in increased support for its proposal to operate a medicinal cannabis cultivation facility. The company went on to receive only the second cultivation permit offered by the New Jersey Department of Health. Omar has over 15 years of experience working as a communications strategist in Canadian federal and provincial politics, including serving as Chief of Staff to several Ontario Ministers, including the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade and the Minister of Government Services.

The Company has also approved the grant of 2,750,000 stock options to purchase common shares of High Tide to Omar and other consultants. The options have an exercise price of $0.20 per common share and have a term of 3 years. The options vest pursuant to their terms.

Further, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,124,999 common shares of High Tide ("Interest Shares") to certain holders of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company, in satisfaction of the annual amount of interest due to the holders. The Interest Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.188 per Interest Share. The calculation of the number of Interest Shares issued was based on the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of High Tide during the 10 trading days ending December 3, 2020. The Interest Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day, which will expire on March 5, 2021.

As certain officers of the Company received Interest Share in connection with the interest payment, it is considered related party transactions for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The participation of the officer is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 available because the fair market value of the Interest Shares pertain to the officer does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report related to this Debt Settlement more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Debt Settlement as required by MI 61-101 since the details of the Interest Shares were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the interest payment and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 67 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. High Tide's retail segment features the Canna Cabana, KushBar, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its numerous lifestyle accessory businesses including e-commerce platforms Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com, and its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB).

