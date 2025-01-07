High Q Technologies Announces Commercial Availability and First Sale of the FATHOM™ EPR Spectrometer

Proprietary quantum-based sensor and fully automated operation empower structural biologists and drug hunters, furthering High Q's mission of EPR for Protein Dynamics

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - High Q Technologies today announced the commercial availability and first sale of FATHOM, a class-leading and innovative EPR spectrometer that enables routine automated measurements of dipolar distance distributions, providing direct insight into protein conformations and dynamics. With a 5 sample cartridge and automated loading, calibration, measurement, and analysis, FATHOM enables true push-button, walkaway operation, freeing users to focus on the biochemistry of their samples.

In addition to announcing the commercial availability of FATHOM, High Q also announced the first commercial sale of FATHOM, to a consortium of researchers led by Prof. Reza Dastvan, who studies a wide variety of neoplastic, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

"We are very excited to deliver our first system to Prof. Dastvan. We are confident that FATHOM will allow the consortium to accelerate their important human health research," said Rudra Maharajh, Director of Product Management at High Q Technologies. High Q plans delivery of this system in Q3 2025.

"We are thrilled to acquire a High Q Technologies FATHOM EPR Spectrometer, which represents a significant leap beyond the currently available instrumentation. My lab will be among the first to receive this state-of-the-art technology," said Prof. Dastvan. "We eagerly anticipate utilizing this compact, fully automated spectrometer. In this era of Cryo-EM and AI, it is truly a game-changing advancement for the field of EPR/DEER spectroscopy."

Key Features of the FATHOM EPR Spectrometer

Automated calibration, measurement, and distance analysis of up to 5 samples with SQBA™ Sample Cartridges

Over 10X lower sample volume required, compared to other commercial EPR systems

Fully integrated system with automated sample loading and cryogen-free operation

About High Q Technologies

High Q Technologies is an innovative company that develops quantum-enabled scientific instruments for ultra-high sensitivity biophysical and chemical analysis. By applying modern microwave quantum optics techniques to electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy, High Q is on a mission to redefine the standard in protein structure determination, the future of drug discovery, and the development of novel therapeutics.

Learn more about High Q Technologies and FATHOM at http://www.highqtechnologies.com.

SOURCE High Q Technologies

Rudra Maharajh, High Q Technologies Inc., [email protected], +1 888.869.7673