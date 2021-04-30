High Profile Comedy Girls5eva Takes the Stage Exclusively on W Network June 3

Created by Meredith Scardino and From Executive Producers Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock

Powerhouse Cast Includes Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps

Watch the Band Get Back 2getha in the Trailer Here

Stream W Network Live or L8ter with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The '90s are back, 5 real. This Spring, W Network is shining a spotlight on the new Peacock Original comedy series, Girls5eva, making its headlining network debut with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 3 at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series will also stream live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App with two episodes rolling out weekly.

Pop-culture infused Girls5eva is a hilarious comeback story about a one-hit wonder girl group from the '90's. When they get sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

The talented ensemble cast includes Grammy® Award-winner and Tony® and Emmy® Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy® winning Saturday Night Live mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps.

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), and Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

W Network can be streamed live or on demand on the Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com, and via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

