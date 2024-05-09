High Liner Foods To Participate in 19th Annual BMO Annual Global Farm to Market Conference

LUNENBURG, NS, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, today announced that it will participate in the 19th annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference May 15 - 16 2024 in New York City.

High Liner Foods' President and CEO Paul Jewer will participate in a fireside chat on the Future of the Seafood Industry at 2:45pm ET on May 15, 2024.

High Liner Foods will hold meetings with institutional investors on Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16, 2024. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact [email protected]

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

For further information: Deepak Bhandari, Interim Chief Financial Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: 647-391-8709, [email protected]; Kimberly Stephens, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7049, [email protected]