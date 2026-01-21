High Liner Foods Named One of Canada's Top Employers for Young People

Company recognized for its student program, onboarding experience, and commitment to early-career development

LUNENBURG, NS, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, today announced it has been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by MediaCorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project. This designation recognizes organizations that provide outstanding workplaces, programs, and development opportunities for young people at the start of their careers.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People," said Johanne McNally Myers, Executive Vice President, Human Resources. "By integrating talented students into our teams, we're not only helping them gain meaningful, hands-on experience but also strengthening our own organization with fresh perspectives, innovative thinking, and the drive that early-career talent brings. It's part of how we build a strong pipeline of future leaders who share our passion for seafood and continuous improvement."

Organizations selected as Canada's Top Employers for Young People are evaluated on criteria including hiring and retention practices, benefits, training, and career development opportunities. High Liner Foods was recognized for several initiatives that support students and recent graduates, including:

A comprehensive onboarding experience for all new employees, featuring live learning sessions, foundational seafood training, and a structured 30-60-90-day plan to support early success.

The Casting Nets to the Future student program, which welcomes approximately 15 students annually into roles across the organization and provides professional development and networking opportunities through bi-weekly workshops.

End-of-term student and graduate projects that showcase learning outcomes and provide opportunities for presentation and feedback from senior leaders.

Additionally, understanding the important role that education plays in shaping future career pathways, High Liner Foods has awarded annual scholarships for more than 15 years to students across Canada and the U.S. Since 2022, the program has provided nearly $100,000 in financial support to help more than 30 employees' children pursue their post-secondary education.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and the importance we place on developing people at every stage of their careers," added McNally Myers. "Creating an environment where talent can succeed is central to how we operate and grow as a company."

Learn more about High Liner Foods' award-winning culture and explore current opportunities by visiting https://highlinerfoods.com/careers.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods (TSX: HLF) is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood, proudly serving retail and foodservice customers for over 125 years. Headquartered in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, the company is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood throughout the United States and Canada under both its retail-branded products, which include the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, C.Wirthy, Catch of the Day, Mrs. Paul's, and Van de Kamp's labels, and to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels. The company is also a major supplier of private-label, value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and food service distributors.

With a focus on innovation, responsible sourcing, and customer excellence, High Liner Foods is Reimagining Seafood to Nourish Life. For more information, please visit www.highlinerfoods.com.

