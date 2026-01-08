High Liner Foodservice Launches Brand New Line of Fully Cooked Products

"High Liner Foods has over a century of expertise in seafood excellence and innovation is at the forefront of everything we do," said Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer, High Liner Foods. "Our new line of responsibly sourced, fully cooked products opens up the opportunity for operators and distributors to offer consumers more of what they are looking for on their menus – new, elevated and high in protein offerings that are quick, easy and done perfectly every time."

As the number one value-added seafood manufacturer in Foodservice in the United States, High Liner's lineup of four new products is an excellent solution for convenience stores and quick service restaurants. They are unlike any seafood products currently available, are easy to prep, save time, labour and are delicious. They are designed to provide an effortless back-of-house experience, dependable quality, consistent, odourless and easy heating at a competitive price point.

This new portfolio of fully cooked products includes:

Sandwich Portions : Panko Breaded Pollock Square : Made with golden brown panko breading, it will make the perfect fish sandwich every time. Panko Breaded Sandwich Portion: An operator's go-to for a signature fish sandwich, Bahn-mi or wrap.

: Strips : Panko Breaded Pollock Strip: Experience the perfect balance of flavour and crunch. Fully cooked for an operator's convenience, they bring unbeatable versatility to the menu. Garlic and Herb Lightly Coated Pollock Strip: Infused with the irresistible flavours of garlic and herbs, it adds a savoury twist to any dish. The perfect choice to elevate bowls, salads or any meal that craves a burst of flavour.

:

All products are MSC Certified™, wild-caught and high in protein. For more information on the full lineup of new fully cooked products, click here .

High Liner's fully cooked offerings are launching at a prime time, as consumers seek new options in this channel. Based on a recent survey targeting convenience store and seafood consumers*:

51% of consumers would go out of their way to try new seafood options if available.

58% of consumers would consider ordering menu items such as shrimp, white fish, or salmon in this channel.

75% of consumers believe that seafood would be something different for this channel.

High Liner's new lineup of fully cooked seafood is available in North America through High Liner Foodservice .

Source: * Source: online survey, Elevator Research, n=197 c-store food consumers, 2024

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Sea Cuisine, Mrs. Paul's, Van de Kamp's, Fisher Boy, C.Wirthy, Mirabel, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

For media inquiries Contact: Jennifer Bell, [email protected], 416-706-3416