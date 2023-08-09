High Liner Foods Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

LUNENBURG, NS, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023.

"During the second quarter we once again delivered sales volume and dollar growth. Our foodservice business continued to perform well and outpace the category in terms of growth," said High Liner Foods President and CEO Rod Hepponstall. "However, softer consumer demand in the retail category and higher inventory levels across the frozen seafood industry continued in the quarter. This had an impact on our profitability during the quarter and together with higher inventory costs, led to a decline in Adjusted EBITDA, compared to a period of markedly different market conditions a year ago."

Mr. Hepponstall added, "For the first half of the year, we generated in excess of $50 million in cash flow from operations and improved our leverage ratio to 3.3x. With our stronger balance sheet and diversified portfolio and customer base, I am confident that we are well positioned to navigate headwinds, that will likely persist through the second half of the year. We continue to believe in the growth potential of our business and the category."

Mr. Hepponstall concluded, "At a challenging time globally for the category, as a market leader, we are continuing to invest and innovate despite market headwinds, and we are coupling these efforts with targeted and strategic promotions to support our customers and help us return to normalized inventory levels by the end of the year."

Key financial results, reported in U.S. dollars ("USD"), for the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023, or the second quarter of 2023, are as follows (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2022):

Sales increased by $0.8 million , or 0.3%, to $254.3 million compared to $253.5 million and sales volume increased by 0.6 million pounds, or 1.0%, to 59.4 million pounds compared to 58.8 million pounds;

, or 0.3%, to compared to and sales volume increased by 0.6 million pounds, or 1.0%, to 59.4 million pounds compared to 58.8 million pounds; Gross profit decreased by $4.3 million , or 7.6%, to $52.0 million compared to $56.3 million , and gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 20.4% compared to 22.2%;

, or 7.6%, to compared to , and gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 20.4% compared to 22.2%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased by $3.3 million , or 13.0%, to $22.0 million compared to $25.3 million , and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 8.7% compared to 10.0%;

decreased by , or 13.0%, to compared to , and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 8.7% compared to 10.0%; Net income decreased by $13.1 million , or 68.9%, to $5.9 million compared to $19.0 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") decreased to $0.17 per share, compared to $0.54 per share;

, or 68.9%, to compared to and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") decreased to per share, compared to per share; Adjusted Net Income ([1]) in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $10.0 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $0.29 per share; and

in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was and Adjusted Diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was per share; and Net Debt(1) to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA(1) was 3.3x at July 1, 2023 compared to 3.7x at the end of Fiscal 2022 and 3.0x at July 2, 2022 . This ratio increased during the second half of Fiscal 2022 due to increased investment in inventory.

____________________________ (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. For more information on non-IFRS financial measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below and see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in our Second Quarter 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2Q2023 MD&A").



Key financial results, reported in U.S. dollars ("USD"), for the twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023, or Fiscal 2023, are as follows (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022, or "Fiscal 2022"):

Sales increased by $35.3 million , or 6.4%, to $583.5 million compared to $548.2 million and sales volume increased by 4.3 million pounds, or 3.3%, to 136.4 million pounds compared to 132.1 million pounds;

, or 6.4%, to compared to and sales volume increased by 4.3 million pounds, or 3.3%, to 136.4 million pounds compared to 132.1 million pounds; Gross profit increased by $2.1 million , or 1.8%, to $120.4 million compared to $118.3 million , while gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 20.6% compared to 21.6%;

, or 1.8%, to compared to , while gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 20.6% compared to 21.6%; Adjusted EBITDA ([2]) decreased by $0.5 million , or 0.9%, to $53.2 million compared to $53.7 million , and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales (1) decreased to 9.1% compared to 9.8%;

decreased by , or 0.9%, to compared to , and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 9.1% compared to 9.8%; Net income decreased by $13.8 million , or 41.1%, to $19.8 million compared to $33.6 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") decreased to $0.57 per share compared to $0.96 per share; and

, or 41.1%, to compared to and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") decreased to per share compared to per share; and Adjusted Net Income(1) increased by $1.4 million , or 5.6%, to $26.5 million compared to $25.1 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) increased to $0.77 per share compared to $0.72 per share.

___________________________ (2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. For more information on non-IFRS financial measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below and see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in our Fiscal 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2022 MD&A").



Q2 Operational Update

In the Company's foodservice business, High Liner delivered its ninth consecutive quarter of growth despite a slowdown within the category overall. The performance of High Liner Foods' foodservice business during the second quarter was anchored by the relative stability of non-commercial customers and increased contract manufacturing business. The Company also performed well in casual dining and quick service restaurants and grew volumes as a result of newer product lines, new business and improved customer service levels.

High Liner Foods' retail business continues to be impacted by softer demand for protein, including seafood products as consumers switch to lower cost meal solutions. The Company is focused on targeted promotions to drive sales and demonstrate value of seafood as a healthy, affordable protein.

Demand in both businesses was also impacted by the earlier timing of lent compared to the prior year.

Financial Results

For the purpose of presenting the Consolidated Financial Statements in USD, CAD-denominated assets and liabilities in the Company's operations are converted using the exchange rate at the reporting date, and revenue and expenses are converted at the average exchange rate of the month in which the transaction occurs. As such, foreign currency fluctuations affect the reported values of individual lines on our balance sheet and income statement. When the USD strengthens (weakening CAD), the reported USD values of the Parent's CAD-denominated items decrease in the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the opposite occurs when the USD weakens (strengthening CAD).

Investors are reminded for purposes of calculating financial ratios, including dividend payout and share price-to-earnings ratios, to take into consideration that the Company's share price and dividend rate are reported in CAD and its earnings, EPS and financial statements are reported in USD.

The financial results in USD for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022 are summarized in the following table:





Thirteen weeks ended



Twenty-six weeks ended (Amounts in 000s, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

July 1,

2023

July 2,

2022



July 1,

2023

July 2,

2022 Sales volume (millions of lbs)

59.4

58.8



136.4

132.1 Average foreign exchange rate (USD/CAD)

1.3429

1.2775



1.3478

1.2718 Sales

$ 254,349

$ 253,452



$ 583,513

$ 548,187 Gross profit

$ 51,983

$ 56,329



$ 120,388

$ 118,343 Gross profit as a percentage of sales

20.4 %

22.2 %



20.6 %

21.6 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,032

$ 25,333



$ 53,231

$ 53,673 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales

8.7 %

10.0 %



9.1 %

9.8 % Net income

$ 5,887

$ 18,977



$ 19,775

$ 33,622 Diluted EPS

$ 0.17

$ 0.54



$ 0.57

$ 0.96 Adjusted Net Income

$ 10,044

$ 10,034



$ 26,480

$ 25,102 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.29

$ 0.29



$ 0.77

$ 0.72 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

34,604

35,048



34,514

35,212



Sales volume for the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023, or the second quarter of 2023, increased by 0.6 million pounds, or 1.0%, to 59.4 million pounds compared to 58.8 million pounds in the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022, or the second quarter of 2022 due to higher volume in our foodservice business, partially offset by lower volume in our retail business. In our foodservice business, sales volume was higher due to increased contract manufacturing business, increased sales in newer product lines, and improved customer service levels. The Company achieved strong service levels during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to the increased investment in working capital in the latter part of Fiscal 2022 to mitigate the impact of the global supply chain challenges. This was partially offset by lower sales volume in our retail business due to the impact of inflation. This resulted from softer demand for protein, including seafood product as consumers switch to lower cost alternatives. In addition, Easter occurring 8 days earlier in 2023 compared to 2022 resulted in lower sales volume in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Sales in the second quarter of 2023 increased by $0.8 million, or 0.3%, to $254.3 million compared to $253.5 million in the same period in 2022, reflecting higher sales volumes mentioned previously and pricing actions implemented during Fiscal 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 to mitigate inflationary increases on input costs, partially offset by changes in sales mix. The weaker Canadian dollar in the first half of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 decreased the value of reported USD sales from our CAD-denominated operations by approximately $3.2 million relative to the conversion impact last year.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $4.3 million to $52.0 million compared to $56.3 million in the same period in 2022 and gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased by 180 basis points to 20.4% compared to 22.2%. The decrease in gross profit reflects changes in product mix, higher carrying costs associated with higher inventory and some inefficiencies at our plants as a result of the Company slowing down production due to higher inventory levels and softer consumer demand, discussed previously. The decrease in gross profit was partially offset by the inflationary-pricing actions and the increase in sales volume. In addition, the weaker Canadian dollar decreased the value of reported USD gross profit from our CAD-denominated operations by approximately $0.7 million relative to the conversion impact last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $3.3 million to $22.0 million compared to $25.3 million in the same period in 2022 and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decreased to 8.7% compared to 10.0%. The decrease reflects the decrease in gross profit, partially offset by the decrease in net SG&A expenses.

Reported net income in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $13.1 million to net income of $5.9 million (diluted EPS of $0.17) compared to $19.0 million (diluted EPS of $0.54) in the same period in 2022 due to the inclusion of $10.0 million of insurance proceeds in business acquisition, integration and other expense (income) during the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income was also due to the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, and an increase in finance costs in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, partially offset by lower income taxes.

Reported net income in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 included certain non-routine expenses classified as "business acquisition, integration and other expense (income)." Excluding the impact of these non-routine items or other non-cash expenses, share-based compensation, and the insurance proceeds Adjusted Net Income in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $10.0 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $0.29 per share.

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities in the second quarter of 2023 increased by $36.1 million to an inflow of $45.4 million compared to an inflow of $9.3 million in the same period in 2022 due to favourable changes in non-cash working capital balances, partially offset by lower cash flows provided by operations primarily due to the $10.0 million of insurance proceeds received in the second quarter of 2022, and higher interest paid during the second quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures were $9.1 million in the first half of 2023 compared to $5.1 million in the prior year reflecting the continued investment in the business.

Net Debt decreased by $41.4 million to $344.1 million at July 1, 2023 as compared to $385.5 million at December 31, 2022, reflecting lower bank loans, lower long-term debt and lower lease liabilities as at July 1, 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022.

Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA was 3.3x at July 1, 2023 compared to 3.7x at the end of Fiscal 2022 and 3.0x at July 2, 2022. Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Months Adjusted EBITDA increased during the second half of Fiscal 2022 primarily as a result of increased investment in seasonal working capital in Fiscal 2022 and inflation in raw materials. In the absence of any major acquisitions or unplanned capital expenditures in 2023, we expect this ratio to be in line with the Company's long-term target of 3.0x at the end of Fiscal 2023.

Outlook

"We remain confident in the outlook for our business," said Rod Hepponstall. "While we can expect that current headwinds will put pressure on our business through the second half of the year, we continue to believe that we will end the year with year over year Adjusted EBITDA growth, while generating significant cash flow from operations and improving our leverage ratio to our long-term target of 3.0x."

The Company has a strong balance sheet and is well equipped to invest in organic growth, explore opportunities for transformative growth through potential M&A activities to build shareholder value and continue to grow the dividend over time.

Dividend

Today, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.13 per share on the Company's common shares, payable on September 15, 2023 to holders of record on September 1, 2023. These dividends are considered "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. AT) during which Rod Hepponstall, President & Chief Executive Officer, Paul Jewer, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer, will discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2023. To access the conference call by telephone, dial 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Sunday, September 10, 2023 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-888-390-0541 and enter the replay entry code 804727#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.highlinerfoods.com . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

The Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A as at and for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 were filed concurrently on SEDAR Plus with this news release and are also available at www.highlinerfoods.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Included in this media release are the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Net Debt and Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company for the reasons outlined below. These measures do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business. The related margin, Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales, where net sales is defined as "Sales" on the consolidated statements of income.

We use Adjusted EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) as a performance measure as it approximates cash generated from operations before capital expenditures and changes in working capital, and it excludes the impact of expenses and recoveries associated with certain non-routine items that are not considered representative of the ongoing operational activities, as discussed above, and share-based compensation expense related to the Company's share price. For the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended ended July 2, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the $10.0 million in insurance proceeds. We believe investors and analysts also use Adjusted EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) to evaluate the performance of our business. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to Adjusted EBITDA is "Net income" on the consolidated statements of income. Adjusted EBITDA is also useful when comparing to other companies, as it eliminates the differences in earnings that are due to how a company is financed. Also, for the purpose of certain covenants on our credit facilities, "EBITDA" is based on Adjusted EBITDA, with further adjustments as defined in the Company's credit agreements.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA with measures that are found in our Consolidated Financial Statements, and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales.









Thirteen weeks ended (Amounts in $000s)

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Net income

$ 5,887

$ 18,977 Add back (deduct):







Depreciation and amortization expense

5,961

5,692 Finance costs

6,815

3,808 Income tax (recovery) expense

(872)

5,319 Standardized EBITDA

17,791

33,796 Add back (deduct):







Business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income)(1)

3,849

(9,034) Impairment of property, plant and equipment

—

51 Gain on disposal of assets

(104)

(27) Share-based compensation expense

496

547 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,032

$ 25,333 Net Sales

$ 254,349

$ 253,452 Adjusted EBITDA as Percentage of Sales

8.7 %

10.0 %

(1) The business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income) for the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022, includes insurance proceeds of $10.0 million which is excluded in Adjusted EBITDA.









Twenty-six weeks ended (Amounts in $000s)

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Net income

$ 19,775

$ 33,622 Add back (deduct):







Depreciation and amortization expense

12,029

11,363 Finance costs

13,859

7,600 Income tax (recovery) expense

(276)

9,076 Standardized EBITDA

45,387

61,661 Add back (deduct):







Business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income)(1)

5,616

(8,766) Impairment of property, plant and equipment

—

51 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(175)

14 Share-based compensation expense

2,403

713 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 53,231

$ 53,673 Net Sales

$ 583,513

$ 548,187 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales

9.1 %

9.8 %

(1) The business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income) for the twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022, includes insurance proceeds of $10.0 million which is excluded in Adjusted EBITDA.



Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA





Rolling twelve months ended (Amounts in $000s)

July 1,

2023

December 31,

2022

July 2,

2022 Net income

$ 40,883

$ 54,730

$ 50,022 Add back (deduct):











Depreciation and amortization expense

24,244

23,578

22,960 Finance costs

24,520

18,261

14,921 Income tax expense

1,742

11,094

12,206 Standardized EBITDA

91,389

107,663

100,109 Add back (deduct):











Business acquisition, integration and other (income) expenses(1)

7,209

(7,173)

(7,022) Impairment of property, plant and equipment

281

332

93 Loss on disposal of assets

(26)

163

66 Share-based compensation expense

4,572

2,882

3,471 Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA

$ 103,425

$ 103,867

$ 96,717

(1) The business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income) for the rolling twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and July 2, 2022, included insurance proceeds of $10.0 million which was excluded in Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted Net Income is net income adjusted for the after-tax impact of items which are not representative of ongoing operational activities of the business and certain non-cash expenses or income. Adjusted Diluted EPS is Adjusted Net Income divided by the average diluted number of shares outstanding.

We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assess the performance of our business without the effects of the above-mentioned items, and we believe our investors and analysts also use these measures. We exclude these items because they affect the comparability of our financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance. For the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022, Adjusted Net

Income also excludes the $10.0 million in insurance proceeds. The most comparable IFRS financial measures are net income and EPS.

The table below reconciles our Adjusted Net Income with measures that are found in our Consolidated Financial Statements and calculates Adjusted Diluted EPS.









Thirteen weeks ended





July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022





$000s

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$000s

Adjusted Diluted EPS

Net income

$ 5,887

$ 0.17

$ 18,977

$ 0.54

Add back (deduct):

















Business acquisition, integration and other (income) expenses

3,849

0.11

(9,034)

(0.26)

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

—

—

51

—

Share-based compensation expense

496

0.02

547

0.02

Tax impact of reconciling items

(188)

(0.01)

(507)

(0.01)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 10,044

$ 0.29

$ 10,034

$ 0.29

Average shares for the period (000s)





34,604





35,048











Twenty-six weeks ended



July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022



$000s

Adjusted

Diluted EPS

$000s

Adjusted

Diluted EPS Net income

$ 19,775

$ 0.57

$ 33,622

$ 0.96 Add back (deduct):















Business acquisition, integration and other (income) expenses (1)

5,616

0.16

(8,766)

(0.25) Impairment of property, plant and equipment

—

—

51

— Share-based compensation expense

2,403

0.07

713

0.02 Tax impact of reconciling items

(1,314)

(0.03)

(518)

(0.01) Adjusted Net Income

$ 26,480

$ 0.77

$ 25,102

$ 0.72 Average shares for the period (000s)





34,514





35,212

(1)The business acquisition, integration and other expenses (income) for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022, includes insurance proceeds of $10.0 million which is excluded in Adjusted Net Income.



Net Debt and Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt is calculated as the sum of bank loans, long-term debt (excluding deferred finance costs and modification gains/losses) and lease liabilities, less cash.

We consider Net Debt to be an important indicator of our Company's financial leverage because it represents the amount of debt that is not covered by available cash. We believe investors and analysts use Net Debt to determine the Company's financial leverage. Net Debt has no comparable IFRS financial measure, but rather is calculated using several asset and liability items in the consolidated statements of financial position.

Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net Debt divided by Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA (see above). We consider Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt, that enhances understanding of our financial performance and highlights operational trends. This measure is widely used by investors and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies; however, the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to those of other companies, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following table reconciles Net Debt to IFRS measures reported as at the end of the indicated periods in the consolidated statements of financial position and calculates Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA.

(Amounts in $000s)

July 1,

2023

December 31,

2022

July 2,

2022 Bank loans

$ 90,476

$ 127,554

$ 30,594 Add-back: Deferred finance costs included in bank loans (1)

507

574

481 Total bank loans

90,983

128,128

31,075 Long-term debt

235,062

238,200

241,741 Current portion of long-term debt

7,500

7,500

7,500 Add-back: Deferred finance costs included in long-term debt (2)

4,285

4,972

5,248 Less: Net loss on modification of debt (3)

(467)

(542)

(609) Total term loan debt

246,380

250,130

253,880 Long-term portion of lease liabilities

2,005

2,813

4,960 Current portion of lease liabilities

4,867

4,622

4,577 Total lease liabilities

6,872

7,435

9,537 Less: Cash

(87)

(155)

(286) Net Debt

$ 344,148

$ 385,538

$ 294,206 Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA

$ 103,425

$ 103,867

$ 96,717 Net Debt to Rolling Twelve-Month Adjusted EBITDA

3.3x

3.7x

3.0x

(1) Represents deferred finance costs that are included in "Bank loans" in the consolidated statements of financial position. See Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Represents deferred finance costs that are included in "Long-term debt" in the consolidated statements of financial position. See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. (3) A gain on modification of debt related to the refinancing completed in March 2021, has been excluded from the calculation of Net Debt as it does not represent the expected cash outflows from the term loan facility.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected] .

