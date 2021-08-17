High Liner Foods Reports Improved Operating Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

- Sales, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income Growth Over the Prior Year -

LUNENBURG, NS, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, today reported financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 3, 2021.

"We continue to be pleased with the performance and resilience of our business. This quarter, compared to the same period last year, we saw growth in sales, gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA and net income, reflecting our ongoing progress in executing on our strategy of branded value-added growth," said Rod Hepponstall, President and CEO of High Liner Foods. "On a two-year CAGR basis, we saw our gross profit increase by 1.7% and our Adjusted EBITDA increase by 4.6%, when compared to the second quarter of 2019."

"We are thrilled that consumers across North America are starting to enjoy our value-added seafood in restaurants once again and are encouraged by the pace of our foodservice business recovery as a result. In the face of global and industry supply challenges, we are working hard to meet customer and consumer demand for our products in both our foodservice and retail businesses where we benefit from diversification of species and supply as well as our North American scale."

Key financial results, reported in U.S. dollars ("USD"), for the thirteen weeks ended July 3, 2021, or the second quarter of 2021, are as follows (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2020):

Sales volume increased by 1.1 million pounds, or 2.2%, to 50.4 million pounds compared to 49.3 million pounds, and sales increased by $24.0 million , or 14.5%, to $189.8 million compared to $165.8 million ;

, or 14.5%, to compared to ; Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased to 23.4% compared to 22.2% and gross profit increased by $7.6 million , or 21.0%, to $44.4 million compared to $36.7 million ;

, or 21.0%, to compared to ; Adjusted EBITDA 1 as a percentage of sales remained consistent at 10.3% and Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.5 million , or 14.6%, to $19.6 million compared to $17.1 million ;

as a percentage of sales remained consistent at 10.3% and Adjusted EBITDA increased by , or 14.6%, to compared to ; Two-year Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") 2 for gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA was 1.7% and 4.6% respectively;

for gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA was 1.7% and 4.6% respectively; Net Debt 1 to rolling twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.8x at July 3, 2021 compared to 3.0x at the end of Fiscal 2020 and 3.9x at June 27, 2020 ;

to rolling twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.8x at compared to 3.0x at the end of Fiscal 2020 and 3.9x at ; Net income increased by $8.2 million , or 46.6%, to $25.8 million compared to $17.6 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased to $0.74 per share compared to $0.51 per share; and

, or 46.6%, to compared to and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased to per share compared to per share; and Adjusted Net Income1 increased by $5.7 million , or 121.3%, to $10.4 million compared to $4.7 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS1 increased to $0.30 per share compared to $0.14 per share.

________________________________ 1 Please refer to High Liner Foods' Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 3, 2021 for definitions of the non-IFRS financial measures used by the Company, including "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Diluted EPS" and "Net Debt". 2 Compound Average Growth Rate ("CAGR") is the measure of annualized growth over a period longer than one year. CAGR as disclosed by the Company is the annual growth rate over the two-year period, 2019 to 2021.

Q2 Operational Update

On an overall basis, sales volumes increased year-over-year due to the steadily recovering foodservice business and volumes associated with new products and new business.

In foodservice, customer demand continued to increase as COVID-19 related restrictions eased for certain foodservice segments and regions across North America. In our retail business, demand was lower than the same period in 2020 as a result of evolving consumer behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global supply chain challenges impacted operations and related sales in both foodservice and retail businesses during the quarter. Specifically, shipping container shortages and raw material supply impacted the Company's ability to maximize volume sales during the quarter. The Company took all available steps to mitigate the impact of supply challenges and also took appropriate pricing actions to offset additional costs incurred.

Employee safety continues to be High Liner Foods' top priority. As the pandemic continues to evolve, the Company will implement any further measures designed to protect the health and safety of its employees and mitigate disruption to the Company's supply chain and operations.

Financial Results

For the purpose of presenting the Consolidated Financial Statements in USD, CAD-denominated assets and liabilities in the Company's operations are converted using the exchange rate at the reporting date, and revenue and expenses are converted at the average exchange rate of the month in which the transaction occurs. As such, foreign currency fluctuations affect the reported values of individual lines on our balance sheet and income statement. When the USD strengthens (weakening CAD), the reported USD values of the Parent's CAD-denominated items decrease in the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the opposite occurs when the USD weakens (strengthening CAD).

Investors are reminded for purposes of calculating financial ratios, including dividend payout and share price-to-earnings ratios, to take into consideration that the Company's share price and dividend rate are reported in CAD and its earnings, EPS and financial statements are reported in USD.

The financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020 are summarized in the following table:

















Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended (Amounts in 000s, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted) July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Sales volume (millions of lbs) 50.4 49.3 120.2 126.6 Average foreign exchange rate (USD/CAD) 1.2276 1.3871 1.2465 1.3642 Sales $ 189,811 $ 165,829 $ 433,224 $ 434,417 Gross profit $ 44,361 $ 36,733 $ 102,038 $ 95,501 Gross profit as a percentage of sales 23.4% 22.2% 23.6% 22.0% Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,575 $ 17,087 $ 47,378 $ 47,792 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales 10.3% 10.3% 10.9% 11.0% Net income $ 8,021 $ 3,382 $ 25,849 $ 17,609 Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.74 $ 0.51 Adjusted Net Income $ 10,378 $ 4,660 $ 24,438 $ 18,948 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.14 $ 0.70 $ 0.55 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 35,141 33,542 35,162 33,715

Sales volume for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 1.1 million pounds to 50.4 million pounds compared to 49.3 million pounds in same period in 2020. In our foodservice business, sales volume was higher due to the impact of significantly reduced COVID-19 restrictions on the Company's foodservice customers as compared to the second quarter of 2020. This increase was partially offset by our retail business, where sales volume was lower compared to the same period last year due to the significant surge in demand at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago. Sales volume in the second quarter was also negatively impacted by the global supply challenges that have resulted in shipping container shortages and reduced raw material supply. Sales volume was favorably impacted by new business and new product sales.

Sales in the second quarter of 2021 increased by $24.0 million to $189.8 million compared to $165.8 million in the same period in 2020 due to the higher sales volumes discussed above, pricing actions related to inflationary increases on input costs, lower promotional activity and changes in sales mix. In addition, the stronger Canadian dollar in second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of 2020 increased the value of reported USD sales from our CAD-denominated operations by approximately $6.0 million relative to the conversion impact last year.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 increased by $7.7 million to $44.4 million compared to $36.7 million in the same period in 2020 and gross profit as a percentage of sales increased by 120 basis points to 23.4% compared to 22.2%. The increase in gross profit reflects the higher sales volume discussed above in combination with favorable changes in product mix reflected in the improved gross profit as a percentage of sales. In addition, the stronger Canadian dollar increased the value of reported USD gross profit from our Canadian operations in 2021 by approximately $2.4 million relative to the conversion impact last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 increased by $2.5 million to $19.6 million compared to $17.1 million in the same period in 2020 and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales remained consistent with the prior year at 10.3%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is a result the increase in gross profit partially offset by the increase in distribution expenses and net SG&A expenses, all discussed previously.

Reported net income in the second quarter of 2021 increased by $4.6 million to net income of $8.0 million (diluted EPS of $0.23) compared to $3.4 million (diluted EPS of $0.10) in the same period in 2020. The increase in net income reflects a decrease in finance costs and a decrease in income tax expense. The increase in net income was also due to the increase in Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by an increase in share-based compensation expense, both discussed previously.

Reported net income in the second quarter of 2021 included an expense of $0.8 million related to certain non-routine expenses classified as "business acquisition, integration and other expense compared to an expense of $0.7 million in the same period in 2020. Excluding the impact of these non-routine items or other non-cash expenses and share-based compensation, Adjusted Net Income in the second quarter of 2021 increased by $5.7 million or 121.3% to $10.4 million compared to $4.7 million in the same period last year. Correspondingly, Adjusted Diluted EPS increased by $0.15 to $0.30 compared to 0.14 in the same period last year.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $26.4 million to an inflow of $5.9 million compared to an inflow of $32.3 million in the same period in 2020 due to less favorable changes in net non-cash working capital and higher income taxes paid, partially offset by higher cash flows from operations and lower interest paid.

Net Debt increased by $3.4 million to $248.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $244.8 million at April 3, 2021, primarily reflecting a lower cash balance on July 3, 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by lower balances of long-term debt and lease liabilities.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.8x at July 3, 2021 compared to 2.9x at April 3, 2021 and 3.0x at the end of Fiscal 2020. In the absence of any major acquisitions or unplanned capital expenditures in 2021, we expect this ratio to remain below the Company's long-term target of 3.0x at the end of Fiscal 2021.

Outlook

"We remain confident we will once again deliver Adjusted EBITDA growth this year," said Rod Hepponstall, President and CEO of High Liner Foods.

Like others in the retail and foodservice space, the Company continues to navigate significant headwinds related to the previously disclosed global supply challenges and ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. High Liner Foods is taking all available steps to mitigate the impact to the business by drawing on the scale of its global supply chain and the diversification of species, product, procurement and strong customer and supplier relationships to support its position.

With a strong balance sheet and cash flow, the Company is well equipped to invest in the business, with anticipated capital expenditures of approximately $22.0 million in Fiscal 2021, an increase over the average capital investment in the business over the past three years.

The Company does not have any impending debt maturities and will continue to utilize its $150.0 million working capital credit facility, if required. The Company currently has no borrowings on this facility and remains confident in its liquidity position. High Liner Foods expects that its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio will remain consistent with current levels at the end of Fiscal 2021.

Dividend

Today, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.07 per share on the Company's common shares, payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record on September 1, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. AT) during which Rod Hepponstall, President & Chief Executive Officer and Paul Jewer, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2021. To access the conference call by telephone, dial 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-888-390-0541 and enter the replay entry code 210774#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.highlinerfoods.com . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived at the above website for one year.

The Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A as at and for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 3, 2021 were filed concurrently on SEDAR with this news release and are also available at www.highlinerfoods.com .

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the conditional tense, the words "may", "should", "would", "could", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "foresee", "objective", "goal", "remain" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or words and expressions of similar nature. Actual results could differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking information. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Assumptions, expectations and estimates made in the preparation of forward-looking statements and risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in detail in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Risk Factors section of our MD&A for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 3, 2021, the Risk Factors section of our 2020 Annual Report and the Risk Factors section of our 2020 Annual Information Form. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance, development and results of High Liner Foods' business include, but are not limited to, the following factors: compliance with food safety laws and regulations; timely identification of and response to events that could lead to a product recall; volatility in the CAD/USD exchange rate; competitive developments including increases in overseas seafood production and industry consolidation; availability and price of seafood raw materials and finished goods and the impact of geopolitical events (and related economic sanctions) on the same; the impact of the U.S. Trade Representative's tariffs on certain seafood products; costs of commodity products and other production inputs, and the ability to pass cost increases on to customers; successful integration of acquired operations; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; shifts in market demands for seafood; performance of new products launched and existing products in the market place; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, taxation and regulatory requirements; technology changes with respect to production and other equipment and software programs; enterprise resource planning system risk; adverse impacts of cybersecurity attacks or breach of sensitive information; supplier fulfillment of contractual agreements and obligations; competitor reactions; High Liner Foods' ability to generate adequate cash flow or to finance its future business requirements through outside sources; credit risk associated with receivables from customers; volatility associated with the funding status of the Company's post-retirement pension benefits; adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; the availability of adequate levels of insurance; management retention and development; and the potential impact of a pandemic outbreak of a contagious illness, such as the 2019 coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, on general economic and business conditions and therefore the Company's operations and financial performance. Forward-looking information is based on management's current estimates, expectations and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Except as required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We include in publicly available documents filed from time to time with securities commissions and The Toronto Stock Exchange, a discussion of the risk factors that can cause anticipated outcomes to differ from actual outcomes. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Included in this media release are certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of operating performance. These non-IFRS measures are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Net Debt. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 3, 2021 for definitions of non-IFRS financial measures used by the Company and reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to measures that are found in our Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected] .

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

For further information: Paul Jewer, FCPA, FCA, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7110, [email protected]; Charlene Milner, CPA, CA, Vice President, Finance, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel.: (902) 421-7180, [email protected]

Related Links

www.highlinerfoods.com

