High Liner Foods Announces Voting Results of the May 18, 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, NS, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company") announced today the results of the voting submitted at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders") held yesterday, May 18, 2021. Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") issued in connection with this Meeting, which is available at www.highlinerfoods.com. The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot.

Election of Directors:

Each of the ten nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NOMINEE FOR % WITHHOLD % JOAN K. CHOW 17,667,714 99.79% 38,033 0.21% ROBERT P. DEXTER 17,397,347 98.26% 308,400 1.74% ANDY J. HENNIGAR 16,821,839 95.01% 883,908 4.99% DAVID J. HENNIGAR 17,030,888 96.19% 674,859 3.81% RODNEY W. HEPPONSTALL 17,414,471 98.35% 291,276 1.65% SHELLY L. JAMIESON 17,669,664 99.80% 36,083 0.20% M. JOLENE MAHODY 17,670,564 99.80% 35,183 0.20% R. ANDY MILLER 17,671,074 99.80% 34,673 0.20% ROBERT L. PACE 17,332,266 97.89% 373,481 2.11% FRANK B.H. VAN SCHAAYK 17,587,369 99.33% 118,378 0.67%

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors with remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Detailed results are shown below.



FOR % WITHHOLD % APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS 17,254,452 97.45% 451,295 2.55%

Advisory Resolution

The advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Circular was approved, with the detailed results shown below.



FOR % AGAINST % ADVISORY RESOLUTION TO EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 17,508,182 98.88% 197,565 1.12%

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to [email protected].

