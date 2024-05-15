High Liner Foods Announces Voting Results for its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LUNENBURG, NS, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or the "Company") announced today that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2024, each of the items of business set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") was passed by a vote conducted by ballot. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Each of the twelve nominee directors listed in the Circular were elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld Scott A. Brison 99.85 % 0.15 % Joan K. Chow 99.88 % 0.12 % Robert P. Dexter 98.90 % 1.10 % Andrew J. Hennigar 99.87 % 0.13 % David J. Hennigar 98.80 % 1.20 % Shelly L. Jamieson 98.91 % 1.09 % Paul A. Jewer 99.01 % 0.99 % Pamela Kohn 99.91 % 0.09 % M. Jolene Mahody 99.06 % 0.94 % R. Andy Miller 98.92 % 1.08 % Robert L. Pace 98.90 % 1.10 % Frank B.H. van Schaayk 98.99 % 1.01 %

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company and the board of directors was authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For: 99.79 % Votes Withheld: 0.21 %

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Circular was approved. Results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For: 98.92 % Votes Against: 1.08 %

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

