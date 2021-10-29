High Level Bridge Turns Purple for Family Violence Prevention Month

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - WIN House believes all people deserve to feel safe at home. We offer support by utilizing best practices and partnering with leading community organizations who bring diverse, solution-based strategies. We provide crisis intervention, safe housing and education to empower individuals experiencing domestic violence and encourage their new start. We believe all people can change their journey and become champions through healthy decision-making.

"We call the people we support Champions. We know one decision makes all the difference. Champions often struggle as much as they win; what they have in common is the people in their corner," shared Leslie Allen, WIN House Executive Director. "We are in theirs. We help them journey forward."

WIN House removes as many barriers as possible. Our doors are open to all individuals fleeing violence, including human trafficking.

"If I didn't have the opportunity to come here, who knows what my life would look like, or if I would even be alive," shared a 32-year-old Champion.

67% of Canadians know someone who has been physically or sexually abused. Last year, a 16% increase of domestic violence cases were reported to the Edmonton Police Service. November is Family Violence Prevention Month; since 1986, the month has been used to shed light on the everyday occurrences in our city.

The City of Edmonton approved WIN House's request to light the High Level Bridge in purple on November 29, 2021 to honour our city's champions. To support Champions, please wear purple on November 29, 2021.

Last year, WIN House provided:

6,804 nights of safety to individuals fleeing violence

944 encounters with organizational Nurse, People In Need Nurse (PINN)

2,163 individual admission requests were denied due to capacity

Executive Director Bio

WIN House's Executive Director, Leslie Allen has extensive experience in working with women's shelters and domestic violence. In addition to working at WIN House, Leslie is a board member of the Edmonton Chamber of Voluntary Organizations and is a leadership mentor.

WIN House History

WIN House opened its first shelter in 1978 and by 1982, expanded to accommodate 51 individuals. The third location opened in 2010 to address the needs of immigrant, refugee and trafficked women.

The shelters have 70 beds and operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

SOURCE Win House

For further information: Media Contact: Erin Bilawchuk, (780) 938-8612, [email protected]