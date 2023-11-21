High Inflation Drives More Ontarians to Seek Food and Shelter as Salvation Army Launches its Largest Public Fundraiser of the Year

The Salvation Army Launches its 133rd Annual Christmas Kettle Campaign Amidst a 31 Percent Surge in New Households Seeking Assistance

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to the escalating pace of inflation impacting countless Ontarians, The Salvation Army is announcing the commencement of its 133rd Annual Christmas Kettle Campaign, marking the organization's largest public fundraiser of the year. This initiative aims to support 1.5 million vulnerable individuals across Ontario.

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Ontario Division)

The economic challenges posed by ongoing and rising prices have led to a 31 percent increase in new households seeking assistance from The Salvation Army's community services this year. Notably, 34 percent of those requiring aid are children, highlighting the urgent need for support.

"As more and more Ontarians face the growing burden of stress and anxiety because of economic uncertainties, compounded with the Christmas season around the corner, there's no better moment to be a beacon of hope to our struggling neighbours through your generous giving," said Glenn van Gulik, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, The Salvation Army Ontario Division. "Your donation will have an immediate impact and help our neighbours during this critical time, providing access to nutritious meals, safe shelter, and the transformative support that can change their lives forever."

The Salvation Army's support extends to practical assistance, including meals and shelter, addressing the diverse needs of individuals and families facing financial hardships. The recipients include employed individuals with low wages, those on social assistance, and Ontarians living on fixed incomes, including seniors and people with disabilities.

To address the increasing need, The Salvation Army has themed this year's Kettle Campaign as "Her Only Meal," focusing on providing crucial support to hungry children and families during the Christmas season. The campaign aims to raise $13.5 million in Ontario, with the added incentive of an anonymous donor providing a matching gift up to $100,000, effectively doubling the impact of contributions.

Donations to the 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign can be made at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769), or via mail to The Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Blvd, Toronto, ON M4H 1P4.

Contributions to the Kettle Campaign enable The Salvation Army to provide year-round practical assistance, including meals, food banks, children's breakfast programs, housing support, substance-use recovery, and care for women and children fleeing domestic violence. Donations remain in the local community where given, supporting specific local needs.

The Salvation Army expresses gratitude for the support of thousands of kettle workers, corporate partners such as Walmart Canada, BellMedia, Loblaw Companies Limited, Costco, and many others who make the Christmas Kettle Campaign possible.

About The Salvation Army Canada and Bermuda Territory

The Salvation Army is an international faith-based organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in over 400 communities across Canada and in 131 countries around the world. The Salvation Army offers practical assistance for children and families, often tending to the basic necessities of life, providing shelter for homeless people and rehabilitation for people who have lost control of their lives to an addiction. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

