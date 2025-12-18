The Salvation Army in Ontario Encourages Community to Volunteer as Christmas Kettle Campaign Continues

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army in Ontario is inviting community members to support its iconic Christmas Kettle Campaign by volunteering at kettle locations across the province. Volunteers play a vital role in helping the campaign reach its $11 million fundraising goal, ensuring critical funds are raised to sustain local programs and services for individuals and families facing impossible choices.

Christmas Kettle (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Ontario Division)

"Volunteers are a foundational piece of The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign," says Captain Gina Haggett, divisional director of public relations, The Salvation Army Ontario Division. "Our dedicated bell ringers ensure our kettles are active in the community, but they also represent hope and connection for individuals and families who are skipping meals and going into debt just to get by during these tough economic times."

Last year, 1.5 million visits were made to The Salvation Army in Ontario for support that included food banks, meal programs and shelter, and Christmas assistance that recorded 89,344 visits for food hampers and toys.

Funds raised through the Christmas Kettle Campaign help ensure The Salvation Army can continue offering vital services such as community meals, homelessness prevention programs, school breakfast and lunch initiatives, and the Christmas Assistance Program, providing consistent support long after the holiday season ends.

Volunteering is flexible, and just two hours at a kettle can make a meaningful difference. Individuals, families, workplaces, service clubs, and community groups are all encouraged to get involved.

How to Volunteer:

Register online at Salvationarmy.ca/volunteer

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

For those unable to volunteer, donations can be made at a kettle location, online at SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. In Bermuda, the Army has been at work since 1896. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and Bermuda and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Ontario Division

For provincial media inquiries contact: Captain Gina Haggett, Divisional Director, Public Relations, The Salvation Army Ontario Division, [email protected], 416-712-0497; For Southwestern Ontario media inquiries contact: Cortney Harkin, Public Relations Officer, Southwestern Ontario, The Salvation Army Ontario Division, [email protected], 416-771-4511