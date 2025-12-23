The Salvation Army in Ontario Issues Urgent Appeal as Donations Fall and Community Need Surges

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - As more families in Ontario struggle to make ends meet, The Salvation Army is issuing an urgent appeal to the public as donations decline even as demand for essential services is rising sharply across the province.

With fewer donations coming in through the Christmas Kettle Campaign, critical, immediate supports and year-round programs are now at risk.

Christmas Kettle Host (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Ontario Division)

"Our volunteers are working tirelessly ringing bells, but donations are down," says Captain Gina Haggett, divisional director of public relations, The Salvation Army Ontario Division. "As our Christmas Kettle Campaign is soon winding down, every donation matters because every gift supports families making impossible choices and helps put food on a table, keep someone warm, or provide shelter and support to a person in crisis."

Last year, 1.5 million visits were made to The Salvation Army in Ontario for support that included food banks, meal programs and shelter, and Christmas assistance that recorded 89,344 visits for food hampers and toys.

Funds raised through the Christmas Kettle Campaign help ensure The Salvation Army can continue offering vital services such as community meals, homelessness prevention programs, school breakfast and lunch initiatives, and the Christmas Assistance Program, providing consistent support long after the holiday season ends.

The Salvation Army urges Ontarians to give today by donating at any of the red kettle locations, online at SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882. In Bermuda, the Army has been at work since 1896. Today, it is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, offering hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and Bermuda and in more than 130 countries around the world.

We believe in the transformative power of a helping hand--empowering people to move forward, no matter where they're starting from. With open doors, open minds, and open hearts, The Salvation Army provides practical, personalized support to those facing poverty, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other complex challenges.

Our services include hunger relief through food banks and meal programs; shelter and housing support; addiction rehabilitation; long-term and palliative care; and life-skills development such as budgeting and cooking. We also offer children and youth programming, including after-school activities, camps, school nutrition, and Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys.

Supported by generous donors, volunteers, and community partners, The Salvation Army meets people in their moment of need--and stays with them for the journey ahead. When you give to The Salvation Army, you're investing in renewed hope, restored dignity, and a stronger future for overlooked individuals and families in your community.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Ontario Division

For provincial media inquiries contact: Captain Gina Haggett, Divisional Director, Public Relations, The Salvation Army Ontario Division, [email protected], 416-712-0497; For Southwestern Ontario media inquiries contact: Cortney Harkin, Public Relations Officer, Southwestern Ontario, The Salvation Army Ontario Division, [email protected], 416-771-4511