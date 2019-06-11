High Hampton Holdings Announces Re-Launch and Name Change to Mojave Jane Brands Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

● Focus on consumers and the creation of products and brands that reflect California's history, diversity, and leadership in the cannabis community

● CSE ticker symbol changes to "JANE"

● Driven by evolving consumer demands powered by data from direct interaction with more than 250,000 delivery customers across California

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - High Hampton Holdings (CSE: HC) (OTC: HHPHF) (FSE: OHCN), a California cannabis company, announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it is changing its name and will now conduct business as Mojave Jane Brands Inc. ("Mojave Jane"). Following regulatory approval and registration, the Company's ticker will change from "HC" to "JANE" on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The new name reflects a definitive move to emphasize California brands and lifestyle addressing a wide range of consumer demands that vary across the state. It also signals Mojave Jane's intent to take these brands to new markets inside and outside of the US, where California branding will hold particular appeal. The Company has updated its corporate identity to correspond with its new direction and also maintain a link to its origins. Related materials can be found at the new Company website at www.MojaveJane.com.

Mojave Jane's CEO, Gary Latham commented:

"As we begin to deliver on our consumer and brand first strategy, it's appropriate that we re-launch and re-name this business to reflect that strategy. More than a name change; this is a well-orchestrated plan that began and continues with the acquisition of leading California companies in the manufacturing, distribution, and delivery businesses. Our management team is bringing those separate entities together to operate as one integrated business rather than an array of independent holdings. This means that our teams can work together to innovate and deliver the products and brands that a diverse market really wants. Unifying all capabilities under one name allows us to create a corporate identity and brand that will be immediately recognizable across the industry."

Robert Allen, Mojave Jane's Chairman added:

"The change in name is emblematic of the substantive transformation that has taken place within the Company. In the past six months we have changed management and Board, added assets, and reset the direction of the Company with a brands first strategy. With the preparatory work done we are now ready to begin taking products and brands to market and have Mojave Jane become an acknowledged leader in the cannabis industry."

About Mojave Jane Brands

Mojave Jane Brands Inc. is a Canadian-based cannabis sector brand and distribution company emerging as a true vertical integrator in California's legal cannabis space serving recreational and wellness markets. The Company's U.S. holdings are comprised of assets set up as a vertical stack including cultivation to scale, branding, packaging, manufacturing & processing, as well as, a distribution arm and the edibles brand CALIGOLD. Operating out of licensed strategic locations within the state, Mojave Jane is leveraging its consumer and brand-focused business model to generate sustainable profits delivering quality product by recognized brands.

Mojave Jane trades in Canada, ticker symbol HC on the CSE, and in Europe, ticker symbol 0HCN on the FSE. Neither the CSE, nor the FSE has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, nor the FSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marijuana Industry Involvement

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate. Marijuana is legal in certain states however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Mojave Jane's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the intention of the parties to complete the Acquisition and certain ancillary transactions contemplated thereby. These transactions are subject to a number of material risks, and there is no assurance that they will be completed on the terms or within the timeframes currently contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

All monetary references herein refer to Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

